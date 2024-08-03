Local Coalition Achieves 90% Waste Diversion at Chelsea Festival

STN Staff

The Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority (WWRA) has announced a remarkable achievement in waste reduction at this year’s Chelsea Sounds and Sights festival. In collaboration with the Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition, the event successfully diverted 413.08 pounds of waste from landfills, achieving an impressive 90% diversion rate.

The effort, spearheaded by the Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition and supported by WWRA’s recycling bins, collected 238.46 pounds of compost, 120 pounds of cardboard and paperboard, and 43.53 pounds of other recyclables. Only 42.48 pounds of waste were destined for the landfill.

This initiative aligns with WWRA’s mission as a partnership of five municipalities working to promote recycling and find alternative waste management solutions. The success at the Chelsea festival demonstrates the significant impact of community-driven sustainability efforts.

For more information about this event or future initiatives, interested parties can contact the Chelsea Zero Waste Coalition on Facebook.