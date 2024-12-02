Local Professionals Honored in National Hardwood Floors Magazine 40 Under 40

Photo: Megan Anders (L) and Justin Cole of Frame Industries. Photos: hardwoodfloorsmag.com

Two local leaders from Chelsea-based Frame Industries, Megan Anders and Justin Cole, have earned prestigious recognition as part of the 2024 Hardwood Floors Magazine 40 Under 40, a national honor celebrating emerging talent shaping the future of the wood flooring industry. This annual award, presented by the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), highlights 40 individuals under 40 who are leading the way in innovation, craftsmanship, and community impact.

Megan Anders: A Leader in Business and Community

Megan Anders, Vice President and General Manager of Frame Industries, grew up with the family business. Starting as a child handing out business cards at local fairs, she developed a deep understanding of the company’s operations. After earning a master’s degree in mathematical statistics and teaching mathematics at local colleges, Anders returned to Frame Industries, eventually stepping into her current leadership role in 2021.

Under Anders’ guidance, Frame Industries has not only excelled as a business but also strengthened its connection to the community. She spearheads initiatives such as lumber donations to local schools, factory tours for high school classes, and support for youth sports programs. Anders has also been integral to local charitable efforts, including renovations to park play structures and partnerships with organizations like Shop with a Cop and the Chelsea Firefighters.

Justin Cole: Dedication to Excellence

Justin Cole, the Production Manager at Frame Industries, brings more than a decade of experience to his role. Starting as a general laborer, Cole quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a molder operator, assistant production manager, and maintenance manager before assuming his current position. Known for his commitment to quality and continuous improvement, Cole is a cornerstone of the company’s success.

Beyond his professional contributions, Cole is deeply involved in community initiatives. He supports Washtenaw County’s 4-H program, provides factory tours for students, and is known for his willingness to help others in need, whether with a car repair or a home project.

Frame Industries in Chelsea

Frame Industries, Inc., established in Chelsea, Michigan, in 1994, manufactures Chelsea Plank® Flooring, a prefinished solid hardwood plank flooring recognized for its high quality and precise craftsmanship. Using responsibly sourced northern growth timber, the flooring is milled to strict specifications in a climate-controlled facility and finished with a durable, formaldehyde-free urethane coating. Offering over 60 styles and colors, Chelsea Plank Flooring is positioned as a premium, domestically manufactured option for solid hardwood flooring.

National Recognition Highlights Local Contributions

The recognition of Megan Anders and Justin Cole in the Hardwood Floors Magazine 40 Under 40 reflects their individual accomplishments and underscores the role of Frame Industries in both Chelsea and the broader wood flooring industry.

This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees include professionals from across the country, all making notable contributions to their fields. Anders and Cole’s inclusion places a spotlight on the skilled leadership and community involvement emerging from Chelsea’s local business landscape.