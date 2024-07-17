Lodi Township Police Report, June 2024

No change in the number of police calls from last year

By Doug Marrin

In June 2024, Deputies responded to 257 calls for police service in Lodi Township, even with the previous year’s 257 calls. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jun) are 1,429, up from 1,375 for the same period last year, a 4% increase.

Officers conducted 138 traffic stops, up from 117 last year. Thirty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Four assaults

One sexual assault

One home invasion

Eight crashes

24 medical assists

Nine welfare checks

Ten mental health

Four frauds

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On June 2nd, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4500 block of South Zeeb Road for a report of fraud. The complainant reported fraudulent charges on their credit card and believes that it is possibly a result of a credit card skimmer in Ann Arbor.

On June 17th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 8200 block of West Waters Road for a report of fraud. The complainant reported that they attempted to purchase an item from Facebook Market Place, where the seller required a $50 deposit. The deposit was kept, and the buyer never heard back from the seller. At this time, it is believed the seller is overseas.