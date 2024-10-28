Lodi Township Police Report, September 2024

Calls for police service down 8% from the previous year

In September 2024, Deputies responded to 223 calls for police service, down from 243 the previous year, an 8% drop. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 2,215, up from 2,051 fro the same period last year, a 4% increase.

Officers conducted 95 traffic stops, down from 104 last year. Fourteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Suspicious Circumstances 9

Animal Complaint 8

Welfare Check 5

Mental Health Call 4

Crashes 3

BOL 7

Family Trouble 3

Assist Citizen 3

Assist Fire Department 2

Forgery of Checks 1

Assault 1

Larceny 2

Disorderly Person 2

School Bus Violation 1

Att Suicide (Juvenile) 1

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On September 5th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of a larceny from vehicle. The complainant reported that items were stolen from their unlocked vehicle, including credit cards that were used by the suspects. A suspect was identified as a result of the fraudulent credit card use and recovered property. Charges are currently being sought through the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office.

On September 15th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Oak Valley Drive for a report of a larceny from vehicle. The complainant reported a purse stolen from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 26th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3900 Block of W. Ellsworth Road for a report of check fraud. The complainant reported that one of their checks was used to fraudulently pay an unknown suspect $10,000. The investigation revealed the check was stolen in the mail and as such, the case has been turned over to the United States Postmaster General.