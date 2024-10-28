October 28, 2024 Donate
Lodi Township Police Report, September 2024

by

Calls for police service down 8% from the previous year

In September 2024, Deputies responded to 223 calls for police service, down from 243 the previous year, an 8% drop. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 2,215, up from 2,051 fro the same period last year, a 4% increase.

Officers conducted 95 traffic stops, down from 104 last year. Fourteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Suspicious Circumstances 9
  • Animal Complaint 8
  • Welfare Check 5
  • Mental Health Call 4
  • Crashes 3
  • BOL 7
  • Family Trouble 3
  • Assist Citizen 3
  • Assist Fire Department 2
  • Forgery of Checks 1
  • Assault 1
  • Larceny 2
  • Disorderly Person 2
  • School Bus Violation 1
  • Att Suicide (Juvenile) 1

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On September 5th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of a larceny from vehicle. The complainant reported that items were stolen from their unlocked vehicle, including credit cards that were used by the suspects. A suspect was identified as a result of the fraudulent credit card use and recovered property. Charges are currently being sought through the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office.

On September 15th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Oak Valley Drive for a report of a larceny from vehicle. The complainant reported a purse stolen from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.

On September 26th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3900 Block of W. Ellsworth Road for a report of check fraud. The complainant reported that one of their checks was used to fraudulently pay an unknown suspect $10,000. The investigation revealed the check was stolen in the mail and as such, the case has been turned over to the United States Postmaster General.

September 2024 Lodi Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

