Lodi Township Police Report, September 2024

Calls for police service down 8% from the previous year
In September 2024, Deputies responded to 223 calls for police service, down from 243 the previous year, an 8% drop. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 2,215, up from 2,051 fro the same period last year, a 4% increase.
Officers conducted 95 traffic stops, down from 104 last year. Fourteen citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Suspicious Circumstances 9
- Animal Complaint 8
- Welfare Check 5
- Mental Health Call 4
- Crashes 3
- BOL 7
- Family Trouble 3
- Assist Citizen 3
- Assist Fire Department 2
- Forgery of Checks 1
- Assault 1
- Larceny 2
- Disorderly Person 2
- School Bus Violation 1
- Att Suicide (Juvenile) 1
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Township:
On September 5th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2800 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of a larceny from vehicle. The complainant reported that items were stolen from their unlocked vehicle, including credit cards that were used by the suspects. A suspect was identified as a result of the fraudulent credit card use and recovered property. Charges are currently being sought through the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office.
On September 15th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Oak Valley Drive for a report of a larceny from vehicle. The complainant reported a purse stolen from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects or leads in this incident.
On September 26th, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3900 Block of W. Ellsworth Road for a report of check fraud. The complainant reported that one of their checks was used to fraudulently pay an unknown suspect $10,000. The investigation revealed the check was stolen in the mail and as such, the case has been turned over to the United States Postmaster General.