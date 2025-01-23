Lodi Twp Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 132 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 189 the previous year, a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 2,647, down from 2,726 last year, a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 26 traffic stops, down from 79 last year. Three citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include:

One assault

Ten crashes

One medical assist

One citizen assist

Two welfare checks

Two mental health

Two school bus violations

Four animal complaints

One disorderly

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported that during the month of December, there were no significant or noteworthy incidents that posed a threat to public safety or were of community interest.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

December 2024