Lodi Twp Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 132 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 189 the previous year, a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 2,647, down from 2,726 last year, a 3% decrease.
Officers conducted 26 traffic stops, down from 79 last year. Three citations were issued.
Notable incidents from the police call log include:
- One assault
- Ten crashes
- One medical assist
- One citizen assist
- Two welfare checks
- Two mental health
- Two school bus violations
- Four animal complaints
- One disorderly
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported that during the month of December, there were no significant or noteworthy incidents that posed a threat to public safety or were of community interest.
LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
December 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2024
|Month 2023
|% Change
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|26
|79
|-67%
|1184
|1247
|-5%
|Citations
|3
|30
|-90%
|276
|437
|-37%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|0
|–
|10
|4
|150%
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|1
|0
|+
|Calls for Service Total
|132
|189
|-30%
|2647
|2726
|-3%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|74
|80
|-8%
|1154
|1070
|8%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|1
|0
|+
|Assaultive Crimes
|1
|1
|0%
|18
|15
|20%
|Home Invasions
|0
|2
|–
|1
|3
|-67%
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|2
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|0
|–
|16
|9
|78%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|2
|0
|+
|Traffic Crashes
|10
|11
|-9%
|118
|113
|4%
|Medical Assists
|1
|0
|+
|39
|16
|144%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|0
|2
|–
|37
|20
|85%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|372
|6195
|Out of Area Time
|194
|3082
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|30
|14825
|Secondary Road Patrol
|60
|3690
|County Wide
|0
|896
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|MSP 24- 95916, 24-95603, 24-95160, 24-92647, 24-92381
|Banked Hours
|397
|340.75
|73