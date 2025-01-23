January 23, 2025 Donate
Lodi Twp Police Report, December 2024

by

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 132 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 189 the previous year, a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 2,647, down from 2,726 last year, a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 26 traffic stops, down from 79 last year. Three citations were issued.

Notable incidents from the police call log include:

  • One assault
  • Ten crashes
  • One medical assist
  • One citizen assist
  • Two welfare checks
  • Two mental health
  • Two school bus violations
  • Four animal complaints
  • One disorderly

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported that during the month of December, there were no significant or noteworthy incidents that posed a threat to public safety or were of community interest.

LODI TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

December 2024

IncidentsMonth 2024Month 2023% ChangeYTD 2024YTD 2023% Change
Traffic Stops2679-67%11841247-5%
Citations330-90%276437-37%
Drunk Driving (OWI)00104150%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0010+
Calls for Service Total132189-30%26472726-3%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)7480-8%115410708%
Robberies0010+
Assaultive Crimes110%181520%
Home Invasions0213-67%
Breaking and Entering’s0002
Larcenies0016978%
Vehicle Thefts0020+
Traffic Crashes1011-9%1181134%
Medical Assists10+3916144%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)02372085%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time3726195
Out of Area Time1943082
Investigative Ops (DB)3014825
Secondary Road Patrol603690
County Wide0896
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalanceMSP                                          24- 95916, 24-95603, 24-95160, 24-92647, 24-92381
Banked Hours397340.7573
December 2024 Lodi Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

