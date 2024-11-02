November 01, 2024 Donate
Lodi Twp: Special Meeting Synopses Oct-Sept

by

LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SPECIAL MEETING SYNOPSIS
September 3, 2024, 6:30 P.M.

    The regular meeting opened with the flag pledge at 6:30pm. Six board members were present, one

    member arrived at 6:40pm. Several members of the public were present. There was a short Public

    Comment. The agenda was approved as presented with the addition to new business: Resolution #2024

    018. There was no Old Business. New Business: Agenda items: Approval of Fire Millage at 1.00 for

    winter tax bill, approval of East Arbor & Robert Lane SAD, Washtenaw County Road Commission

    Update, approval of Resolution 2024-018. Next regular scheduled board meeting is October 2, 2024,

    starting at 6:30pm. The minutes may be viewed, after approval, on the Lodi Township website at

    (www.loditownshipMI.org) are available for review or purchase at the Township Hall during regular

    business hours.

LODI TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SPECIAL MEETING SYNOPSIS
October 2, 2024, 6:30 P.M.

    The regular meeting opened with the flag pledge at 6:30pm. Seven board members were present.

    Several members of the public were present. There was no Public Comment. The agenda was approved as

    presented with the addition to new business: Brookview Highlands Lighting District Approval, approval

    of ZBA recording secretary, and additional bills to be paid. There was no Old Business. New Business:

    Agenda items: November meeting date change, approval of roping for cemetery for the holiday, approval

    of Brookview Highland Lighting District, approval of additional bills, approval of recording secretary for

    ZBA. Closed Session was held per attorney. Approval of Prayer Center Lawsuit Settlement. Next regular

    scheduled board meeting is November 6, 2024, starting at 6:30pm. The minutes may be viewed, after

    approval, on the Lodi Township website a (www.loditownshipMI.org) are available for review or

    purchase at the Township Hall during regular business hours.

