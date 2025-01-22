Love on the Court: Pickleball Speed Dating Comes to Wolverine Pickleball

STN Staff

When it comes to finding love, most people look for someone who shares their interests and hobbies. But what if you could mix dating with a dash of action and a paddle in hand? Enter Pickleball Speed Dating, a unique twist on matchmaking that’s set to serve up connections with a side of fun.

The idea sprouted when Sara Clemm, owner of The Perky Wallflower Speed Dating, noticed her participants wanted something dynamic in addition to the Tuesday night events at Erratic Ale in Dexter. While they adored those gatherings’ welcoming and relaxed vibe, they were itching for a way to connect in a more active setting.

Cue Evan Meili from Wolverine Pickleball in Ann Arbor, who had the perfect court for this love match. Together, they created Pickleball Speed Dating—a fun fusion of fast-paced mingling and doubles pickleball.

This event, scheduled for Saturday, February 1st, at 6:30 p.m., promises to take dating to a whole new level. Participants will start with six-minute speed dates before hitting the pickleball courts to rally with—and against—their potential partners. It’s the perfect way to see if sparks fly or if someone’s competitive streak becomes a dealbreaker.

Adia, co-owner of The Perky Wallflower alongside her mom Sara, is thrilled about the event. “Our family loves playing pickleball, so we know how much fun it is,” Adia shared. “What better way to vibe with someone—or find out they’re too competitive—than a few rounds of pickleball?”

Whether you’re a seasoned pickleball pro or just learning the ropes, all skill levels are welcome to join. It’s a chance to mix, mingle, and maybe even ace your way into a relationship. Plus, you can knock out two New Year’s resolutions—getting active and finding love—in one fun-filled evening.

Ready to serve up some chemistry? Visit www.theperkywallflower.com to register and secure your spot. Don’t miss your chance to make a match on the court.