Major Copper-Nickel Deposit Discovered in Upper Peninsula

Mineral Discovery Near Marquette Highlights Potential for Sustainable Resource Development in Michigan

Photo: Mineralized core from the first hole drilled at Boulderdash in Michigan (at 32 meters depth). Photo: Talon Metals.

Talon Metals Corp. has unveiled a promising copper-nickel discovery in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a region steeped in mining history and rich in mineral resources.

This new find at the Boulderdash target, 30 miles northwest of Marquette, offers significant potential for both the U.S. critical mineral supply chain and the local economy. Talon’s maiden drill hole at the site intercepted 99.92 meters of copper-nickel mineralization, beginning at a depth of only 9.14 meters, a shallow reach that could simplify future extraction efforts. Within this interval, the team identified a high-grade section of 48 meters with a copper equivalent of 2.11%.

The Boulderdash discovery is strategically located just eight miles northwest of the Eagle Mine, the only active nickel mine in the United States, currently owned by Lundin Mining.

Map showing the regional location of the Boulderdash Project. Image: Talon Metals.

“We identified mineralized boulders at the surface while prospecting and followed the trail of boulders back to where they vanished. Then, using modern geophysical tools, we identified an anomaly, and the first drill hole hit mineralization right out of the box,” said Dean Rossell, Talon’s Chief Exploration Geologist. Rossell is credited with discovering the Eagle Deposit.

Beyond the mineral discovery, Talon has prioritized respectful and open engagement with local tribal communities, particularly the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), which holds treaty rights in the area. Talon’s tribal and community liaison, Cody Mayer, highlighted the company’s ongoing consultations with KBIC leadership and environmental teams to understand their concerns about environmental impact and respect for the area’s natural resources.

“Through early meetings and information sharing with KBIC officials and members, Talon has begun to better understand concerns about mineral exploration and the potential for mining in the area,” Mayer stated. The KBIC has acknowledged the importance of critical minerals like copper and nickel for clean energy, though their priority remains the preservation of the natural environment.

Talon has further demonstrated its commitment by hosting community meetings with KBIC, including one at the tribal casino in Baraga, Michigan, and has agreed to maintain ongoing communication as exploration progresses. Mayer added, “Should the results ultimately point to a mineable resource, Talon is committed to seeking a consultative process with KBIC that would cover environmental concerns and also potential for economic benefit sharing.”

Moving forward, Talon plans additional drilling and borehole electromagnetic surveys to refine its understanding of the mineralized system at Boulderdash. The company is also advancing work at its Roland Target, another promising site in the Upper Peninsula, indicating the region’s broader potential.