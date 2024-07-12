Match on Main Grant Help Launch of DropTop Pizza in Saline 

Community News

Saline Main Street is excited to announce that DropTop Pizza, a new restaurant specializing in Detroit-style pizza and smash-burgers, will soon open its doors at 107 W Michigan Avenue. This new venture has been made possible with the assistance of a $25,000 Match on Main Grant, provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and funded by the Michigan State Community Foundation.

Owners Jason Branham and Joe Maino are thrilled to bring their unique culinary offerings to downtown Saline. DropTop Pizza will serve authentic Detroit-style pizza, made with the freshest of ingredients along with regional American smash burgers, and wings with unique flavors.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Match on Main Grant and the opportunity to revitalize this location,” said Branham, co-owner of DropTop Pizza and owner of Maiz Cantina in Ypsilanti. “Our overall goal is to create an experience worth sharing through our food and our service.”

The restaurant is set to occupy the space that has been vacant for over three years, following the closure of Smokehouse 52. The reactivation of this location is a significant milestone for downtown Saline, promising to invigorate the area and contribute to the local economy.

“It’s very exciting news that DropTop Pizza has received a Match on Main Grant,” said City of Saline Mayor Brian Marl. “I’m eagerly awaiting the opening of this new restaurant; it will be a great addition to our downtown area. The proprietors have a strong track record of success throughout Washtenaw County. I’m very confident DropTop Pizza will be successful for years to come.”

DropTop Pizza is hoping to open by the end of August, bringing new employment opportunities and a fresh dining experience to the area. The community is eagerly anticipating the addition of this exciting new business.

For more information about DropTop Pizza and their grand opening plans, please contact Jason Branham at branham0@gmail.com or Joe Maino at jalamaino@gmail.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Mary Dettling, Executive Director of Saline Main Street at salinemainstreetmi@gmail.com or call (734) 717-7406.