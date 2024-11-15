Material Girls Hosts 16th Annual Christmas Bazaar in Chelsea, Dec. 5-8

Charitable Group brings festive joy with unique shopping experiences for children and the community

Material Girls of Chelsea is gearing up for their 16th annual Christmas Bazaar. Operating under the mission of Women Striving to Serve Others, Material Girls focuses on fellowship, support, and offering children a unique shopping experience.

Dedicated to providing quality items ranging from $1 to $5, the group ensures children can purchase and gift presents to their loved ones. Special attention is given to children in need by offering shopping gift certificates available from Faith in Action for their clients.

The upcoming Christmas Bazaars, hosted at Chelsea First United Methodist Church (CFUMC) at 128 Park St., will showcase gifts meticulously hand-crafted by Material Girl members and local artisans. The bazaars have something for everyone – with separate rooms categorized for women, men, girls, boys, pets, and a special $1-$2 room.

Bazaar Schedule: (Use the links or QR Codes to register)

Children’s Bazaar : Scheduled for Saturday, December 7th, from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. It’s dedicated to children aged 4 years through 6th grade. Each child will have the opportunity to shop alongside a youth volunteer, ensuring a safe environment. Once their shopping is done, gifts will be wrapped on-site. Parents and guardians can register their children at the QR code below or at https://tinyurl.com/5dsjkm9x

Special Needs Bazaar : Set for Thursday, December 5th, from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Catering to individuals of all ages who require shopping assistance, attendees can browse with a trusted adult or an MG member. Registration can be made at the QR code below or at https://tinyurl.com/vzawmxt8

Youth Buddies Program : Taking place on Saturday, December 7th. Many youth volunteers from grades 6th through 12th help over 300 shoppers.

: Taking place on Saturday, December 7th. Many youth volunteers from grades 6th through 12th help over 300 shoppers. Community Shopping: Open to the public, it will be held on Sunday, December 8th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the CFUMC Social Hall. Perfect for finding stocking stuffers, teacher gifts, and thank you presents. No reservation needed.

Last year, Material Girls donated $17,000 to Faith in Action. This has been made possible through the generous donations of time and supplies from over 125 active members and the broader Chelsea community. These donations often come from estate sales, downsizing, unfinished projects, and more.

Members convene on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from February through October at the CFUMC between 12:00-3:00 pm. With a rapidly growing membership, they report an average of 80 attendees at each gathering. These meetings are buzzing with activity, as members collaborate on approximately 10 projects ranging from hand and machine sewing to beading and painting.

You can find out more about Material Girls on their Facebook page.