Mayor Brian Marl Outlines Future Goals as He Seeks Re-Election

As the November election approaches, Saline voters will see a familiar face running for mayor. Brian Marl has led the city since 2012 and is seeking re-election for another mayoral term. He is running unopposed this year, giving voters a chance to reflect on his leadership over the past decade. Throughout his tenure, he has focused on issues such as housing and economic development, infrastructure improvements, and fiscal responsibility. In this Q&A, Marl shares his thoughts on these topics and others important to Saline residents.

Q: The council has recently discussed housing developments like apartments on Michigan Ave and a community on the property at the intersection of Saline-Ann Arbor and Waterworks. What is your stance on balancing new, high-end developments with the need for diverse options and attainable housing in Saline?

Brian Marl: I strongly support a policy of “smart growth” – thoughtful, deliberate expansion of our housing and commercial amenities, thereby growing and diversifying our tax base, bringing new services to our community, and enhancing our residents’ quality of life. Expansion of our housing stock must include obtainable and affordable options. While working with our state and regional partners, we must incentivize projects that attract middle class families and those seeking to relocate to the Saline community.

Q: Citizens often attend council meetings to comment on agenda items but leave frustrated when they feel their comments did not impact the final vote. Many participants are unaware that the most substantial discussions happen much earlier in the council’s process than the final meeting where a vote takes place. How do you plan to enhance transparency and increase community participation in long-term decision-making processes, particularly regarding the city’s projects, developments, and services?

Brian Marl: The short answer, of course, is via town halls and public forums. That said, I strongly encourage residents and business owners to attend subcommittee and board/ commission meetings when appropriate. Many pertinent issues are evaluated and discussed at the board and commission level prior to being forwarded to City Council. Participating in board meetings can often influence outcomes, and feedback from residents is extremely beneficial as we make decisions on impactful local issues.

Current Saline Mayor Brian Marl is running unopposed in the November 2024 general election. Photo courtesy Brian Marl.

Q: When faced with difficult decisions, what core personal and professional values guide your vote and how do these values help you prioritize the needs of different community groups? How will you demonstrate support for projects or measures that were approved even if/when you voted against them?

Brian Marl: Fundamentally, it starts with what is in the best interest of Saline residents. When I first ran for Mayor, in 2012, I developed a list of issues entitled, “Our Shared Priorities.” These priorities included, financial stewardship, economic development, support for public safety, investment in our municipal infrastructure, and openness/transparency in City government. If these issues remain top priorities for our City, municipal operations will improve, as will our residents’ quality of life. Additionally, as Mayor, part of my job is to develop consensus with my colleagues and of course, tackle tough issues. Once consensus is reached, I try my very best to support the majority decision. For any successful organization, it is critically important to move forward and not rehash past issues once an outcome has been identified and a solution implemented.

Q: Small towns often have tight-knit communities. How do you plan to serve constituents who hold vastly different views than you on core issues? How do you plan to foster increased participation and more inclusive civic engagement, especially among residents who (please respond to all three):

might feel disconnected from local government

belong to underrepresented groups

are resistant to change

Brian Marl: The Mayor of Saline must represent, and be a voice for all City residents, regardless of ideology or background – full stop. I am particularly emphatic on this point. As Mayor, I will continue to seek out and meet with individuals and groups who have been underrepresented, and I will continue to make myself accessible to anyone in the community if they wish to meet or share ideas for the betterment of Saline. Last, I will also promote and continue to recruit a diverse array of individuals to serve in local government, in particular, on our numerous boards and commissions.

Q: In times of crisis, such as a natural disaster or economic downturn, community members seek guidance and advice from their local leadership. Please share an experience where you led during a crisis or challenging situation and how that affected the outcome.

Brian Marl: I would cite an incident that occurred about five years back – a broken water main along US-12, subsequent issues with our main water tower, and the resulting loss of water, citywide for approximately 48 hours. Needless to say, this was a major inconvenience to our residents and business owners. We assembled the appropriate staff, responded quickly and provided robust communication to all our utility customers. We were even featured, and actively participated, in a news segment on local Detroit television. In a crisis situation, it is imperative to remain calm, while responding quickly and thoughtfully to resolve/mitigate the issue at hand.

Q: Residents have raised concerns about the city’s communication on important issues, such as utility projects and rates, staffing decisions, and development projects. How do you plan to improve overall communications between the city and its residents and ensure that residents have real-time access to accurate and complete information from official sources?

Brian Marl: I actually believe we have the appropriate infrastructure and technology in place, but must do a better job disseminating this information to the broader community. Some examples – we have Documents-on-Demand, ClearGov, email blasts to condo associations and HOAs, along with our DPW Discussion newsletter. The City also maintains a strong web and social media presence, and staff is about to launch a new and vastly improved online reporting tool for local residents. All this said, in 2024, I believe it is more important than ever to engage directly and on occasion, robustly, albeit respectfully, discuss local issues. In the ensuing year, I will redouble my efforts to host/organize coffee hours, forums, luncheons, and town halls for community members to interface directly with staff and other stakeholders, while also discussing timely and relevant issues that are applicable to local residents and families.

As Mayor Marl seeks another term, his focus remains on continuing the work he has started, addressing key issues such as housing, transparency, and maintaining essential city services. Marl emphasized his commitment to open communication and thoughtful leadership as Saline navigates both opportunities and challenges. Looking ahead, he hopes to build on the progress made and continue fostering a strong, connected community for all residents.