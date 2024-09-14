Membership Now Open for 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area: Join in Making a Local Impact

Support Local Nonprofits by Joining 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area—Together, We Can Make a Difference

Photo: 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area donated over $10,000 to North Star Reach at their October Impact Award Meeting on October 3, 2023. Courtesy 100WWC

100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area is a local organization making a significant impact by bringing together women from the community to support local nonprofits. The group follows a simple yet powerful concept: leveraging the collective donations of many women to make a substantial difference in a short amount of time.

The idea was inspired by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan, who launched the first 100+ Women Who Care chapter in 2006. Dunigan was moved to action after hearing a story about new mothers who could not afford proper cribs, forcing them to place their infants in boxes, dresser drawers, or on their own beds — a situation that, tragically, sometimes resulted in the loss of life. When told that $10,000 was needed to provide cribs, mattresses, and blankets for these families, Dunigan knew she could mobilize quickly. She envisioned gathering 100 women who would each contribute $100. At the first meeting, Karen’s idea surpassed expectations, raising $12,800 for the Center for Family Health. This success spurred the creation of 100+ Women Who Care, which now includes over 900 chapters worldwide.

Locally, the 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area chapter is dedicated to making a difference in communities like Chelsea, Dexter, Stockbridge, Manchester, Grass Lake, and surrounding townships. Members commit to donating to a local nonprofit three times a year. Women can join as individuals and agree to donate $100 at each meeting to the chosen nonprofit. Members nominate nonprofits that serve Grass Lake, Stockbridge, Dexter, Manchester, Chelsea, or adjacent townships. To qualify, the organization must be a registered 501(c)(3) or have a formal sponsor.

Since its first meeting in October 2020, 100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area has donated over $156,000 to 12 local organizations. Recipients of the Impact Award include Faith In Action, St. Louis Center, Ele’s Place, HouseN2Home, Chelsea Senior Center, Webster Township Historical Society, Chelsea Robotics Boosters, Adult Learners Institute, Stockbridge Community Outreach, North Star Reach, The Barn Sanctuary, and Michigan Foster Care Closet.

Meetings are held in the evenings on the first Tuesdays of February, June, and October. Each meeting lasts only one hour, during which members select a local charity and raise thousands of dollars for the chosen organization. There’s no volunteering, telemarketing, event planning, or soliciting donations for silent auctions — just the simple act of giving back to the community.

A week before each meeting, three charities are randomly chosen from a published list of eligible charities. At the meeting, representatives from these three charities present a brief “elevator speech” to persuade members to vote for their cause. After the presentations, members vote, and the organization with the majority of votes receives that evening’s donations. The winning charity then reports back at the following meeting to share how the funds were used.

Membership is open to any woman interested in making a difference, and the more members who join, the more funds are raised for local charities.

The next Impact Award Meeting is set for Tuesday, October 1, 2024. A Social Hour begins at 6 p.m., offering a chance to meet representatives from the nonprofits, socialize, and enjoy snacks and beverages. The Impact Meeting will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. All are welcome to attend, and new members can join on the spot. For more information, visit www.100wwcchelsea.org or find the group on Facebook.