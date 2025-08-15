Michigan Artist Hosts Fundraiser Photography Exhibit

Michigan-based artist Lisa Kahler will be hosting a photography exhibit called “Simply Me” in Saline on Aug 22 and 23, featuring everyday people from around southeast Michigan. All profits from the event will go to the Chad Tough Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting brain tumors in children.

The exhibition will feature four different series of photographs, including features of teens with their pets, high school seniors, “silver seniors” aged 60 and up, and young children between the ages of 3-9.

“I always try to find a way, if possible, for a nonprofit to benefit from something that we’re doing,” Kahler said. “So with this, because there’s so many children in it, I thought, okay, then Chad Tough is going to be the perfect option.”

Each year Kaptured by Lisa Kahler chooses three nonprofits which receive 5% of all art sales made. In 2024, Kahler selected Chad Tough as one of the nonprofits after visiting their Saline location.

“When you walk in, there’s these massive, beautiful portraits,” she said. “I mean, wall-sized, of all these children in black-and-white. And it’s unfortunate that these children are ones they’ve lost, which is obviously very sad. But walking around, and seeing that, knowing that that’s what I do just really kind of struck a chord with me. And I was just like, I am all in with what you guys are doing.”

The portrait work done at Kaptured by Lisa Kahler is personalized to each individual who comes in. “Simply Me” focuses on the personality of the people photographed, letting people show themselves as they truly are.

“Basically I would tell the kids, everything mom normally tells you you can’t do, you’re going to do,” Kahler said. “We’re going to have fun, we’re going to make faces, we’re going to be goofy, we’re going to put on all kinds of little whatevers and just have a good time.”

The inclusion of the “silver seniors” category was important to Kahler as well, stretching the project beyond kids. Kahler is responsible for overseeing the fulltime care of her grandmother, who is 100 years old this year.

“I love her. I just love her,” Kahler said. “And I thought, you know what? This is probably the least photographed group of people: our elderly. And so I really wanted to highlight them, and in a way that would allow them to kind of be goofy and funny if they wanted to.”

The “Simply Me” exhibit will take place Aug 22 3 – 6 p.m. and Aug 23 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 109 W Michigan Ave., Saline, MI 48176. Tickets are available through the QR code below.

All photos by Lisa Kahler