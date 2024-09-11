Michigan Avenue Reconstruction Project Moving Forward in Milan

Photo: E Michigan Avenue. Photo: Google Streetview

The City of Milan is advancing plans for a major reconstruction of East Michigan Avenue, stretching from North Street to Dexter Street, slated to begin during the 2025 construction season. This project is part of a larger effort to enhance infrastructure and safety within the city and is funded through the Transportation Improvement Program – Small Urban funding.

What’s Happening?

The project involves comprehensive updates, including road resurfacing, water main replacements, and the installation of new stormwater management systems. The effort is part of a broader initiative to improve the city’s infrastructure, ensuring that it meets current standards and is prepared for future growth.

Public Awareness and Input

To meet the requirements set by the State of Michigan, the city council approved the 75% completed design plans at its September 3, 2024 meeting. This step aims to create public awareness about the project and invites residents to provide input or raise concerns. The community is encouraged to participate in discussions and make comments on the project, ensuring transparency and local involvement in the decision-making process.

Map of proposed road reconstruction. Image: City Council packet, 9-3-24

Funding and Cost

The total estimated cost for the reconstruction project is $900,000, with the federal government covering a maximum of $382,000 through available funding. The City of Milan plans to leverage these federal funds by completing the project through the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Local Agency Program. This approach allows the city to maximize funding while adhering to state and federal guidelines.

Next Steps and Timeline

The city must finalize design documents and submit them to MDOT by late 2024 to remain on schedule. This timeline is crucial for a March 2025 bid letting, which would pave the way for a spring construction start.

With the planned upgrades, the Michigan Avenue reconstruction project aims to provide long-term benefits, including improved road safety, enhanced traffic flow, and a more resilient infrastructure, ultimately contributing to the city’s growth and development.