Michigan Tribes Take Lead in Arctic Grayling Reintroduction Initiative

Michigan tribal nations lead the way in restoring the iconic Arctic grayling to its historical waters.

Photo: The effort to reintroduce Arctic grayling to Michigan waters will enter its next phase with a ceremony Monday, May 12, 2025, at the Oden State Fish Hatchery Visitor Center in Alanson, Michigan. Credit: MDNR

By Doug Marrin

The effort to reintroduce Arctic grayling to Michigan waters will reach a major milestone on Monday, May 12, 2025, with a ceremonial event at the Oden State Fish Hatchery Visitor Center in Alanson, Michigan.

At the heart of this initiative are three tribal nations—Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians—who are playing a critical role in restoring the culturally and ecologically significant species to its historical habitats.

Restoring a Lost Legacy

Arctic grayling stocking at West John Lake in Alger County on Nov. 8, 2023.

During the event, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hand over approximately 400,000 grayling eggs to its tribal partners. The eggs will be reintroduced into three Michigan rivers: the North Branch of the Manistee River, the Maple River, and the Boardman-Ottaway River.

Arctic grayling, known as “Nmégos” by the Anishinabek people, hold deep cultural and historical significance. “There is a strong Tribal interest in reclaiming what was lost. To recapture what has been lost takes more effort, but as a Tribe, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians is committed to this project because it is the right thing to do,” said Larry Romanelli, Ogema Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

A Collaborative Effort

The Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative (MAGI), launched in 2016, is a collaboration between the DNR, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, and over 50 partners. The initiative seeks to establish self-sustaining populations of grayling within their historical range in Michigan.

The reintroduction process involves advanced methods, including streamside incubators that allow grayling to imprint on the waters where they are placed, improving their chances of survival. While previous attempts to reintroduce the species failed, new technologies and decades of research have increased the likelihood of success.

Tribal Connection to the Arctic Grayling

Arctic grayling, often referred to simply as “grayling,” are a freshwater fish in the salmonidae (salmon) family. They have a unique and striking appearance, with a prominent, sail-like dorsal fin and often iridescent markings. Grayling can be found in the Arctic Ocean and Alaska, as well as in rivers and streams of the northern U.S. and Canada.

The Arctic grayling was once abundant in Michigan’s coldwater streams, particularly the Manistee and Au Sable rivers, but disappeared by 1936 due to habitat destruction, overfishing, and competition from non-native species. For Michigan’s Indigenous communities, the extirpation of the grayling also meant a loss of an essential connection to nature and culture.

With the supporting partners, the Arctic grayling reintroduction initiative provides a way to reconnect the Anishinabek people with their culture and heritage.

For more information about this historic effort, visit the Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative website at migrayling.org.