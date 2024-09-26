Milan Area Schools Board of Education and the Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

With the vote just over a month away, the Milan Area Schools Board of Education gave its opinion on the Sinking Fund Millage Proposal, which is going before voters on the November 5 election ballot.

At its Sept. 25 meeting, the Milan school board unanimously approved a resolution stating its stance on the millage proposal, which is captured in one sentence.

“This Board desires to express its support for the sinking fund millage proposal,” the resolution states in part.

Another part of the resolution states:

“This Board supports the submission by Milan Area Schools, Washtenaw and Monroe Counties, Michigan, of a proposal for the levy of 1.5 mills for sinking fund purposes for a period of ten (10) years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to voters at an election to be held in the school district on Tuesday November 5, 2024.”

Prior to the board approving the resolution, MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach gave an update on the millage proposal. Girbach said they held a community forum about the proposal on Sept. 24. The next forum is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, in the Milan High School Theater.

Girbach said it’s his hope that voters will be educated on what the proposal truly means and vote the way they feel is best. He said he’s there to answer questions by email or phone, and he’s available to give presentations.

The origin of this proposal goes back to July 10, when the Board of Education voted to place a Site Sinking Fund Millage proposal on the November 5th ballot. MAS said it “wants to make sure that our taxpayers understand the purpose of a Sinking Fund.”

If approved, the funds would be used for major repairs and projects such as roof replacements, heating and cooling system updates, instructional technology, transportation purchases and repairs, safety and security improvements, and other critical infrastructure needs.

A Sinking Fund is created by a local tax millage and is levied on all property located in a school district. The MAS district proposal is for a levy on 1.5 mills for 10 years, which would generate approximately $1,177,230 in 2025.

To learn more, go to https://www.milanareaschools.org/ and look under current topics. There you can find the recordings of the forum and specific details about the proposal.

Photo: The Milan school board on Sept. 25. Photo courtesy of Milan Area Schools