Milan Area Schools Need Community Input

Community members of Milan Area Schools (MAS), your input is important, especially as the school district looks to fill the important position of Superintendent.

With current MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach announcing last month that he is retiring from Milan Area Schools on June 30, 2025, the Board of Education has announced the replacement process moving forward.

In getting word out to the community, Milan school board president Andrew Cislo sent out a message on behalf of the Board of Education.

He said, “The Board of Education takes its responsibility to appoint the next Superintendent seriously. As a valued stakeholder of Milan Area Schools, your input is important to the process of selecting the next Superintendent. We are committed to ensuring that this decision reflects the needs and aspirations of our students, families, staff and community.”

To gather a broad range of perspectives, he said there are opportunities for those in the community to provide their input and perspective:



– The personnel committee of the Board will host an in-person only Big Red Board Chat on Wednesday, January 22 in the Symons Elementary School auditorium from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. Please park in the parking lot behind Symons Elementary and enter through the southernmost doors, near the loading dock. The committee will outline the selection process and gather feedback from those in attendance.



– A brief electronic survey has been created that will help guide the selection process. Please take a few moments to complete the survey at the following link: https://forms.gle/xynS2r11sNjFD5NZ7



“The survey will remain open until Friday, February 7, and we encourage you to share your thoughts before then,” Cislo said in his message.



“Your feedback will be instrumental in identifying the expertise, experiences, skills, and personal characteristics that are most important for the next Superintendent of our district,” he said. “Your participation is greatly appreciated, and we thank you for taking the time to contribute to this important process.”





Photo: Milan Board of Education