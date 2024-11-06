Milan Area Schools Plans to Make Good Use of Sinking Fund

Milan Area School’s (MAS) new Sinking Fund is expected to provide the district with dedicated funding to ensure a safe learning environment conducive to the educational process.

That’s how MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach describes the fund which school district voters approved in the Nov. 5 vote.

In a message to the community, Girbach said, “Again, on behalf of the Board of Education, myself, the MAS staff, and most importantly, the students of MAS, I want to thank you for your continued support of our school district. The Sinking Fund will provide the district with dedicated funding to ensure a safe learning environment conducive to the educational process without diverting funds from instructional programs, thus keeping more money in classrooms.”

The millage will be in place for the next 10 years, 2025 to 2034. The estimated revenue the school district will collect in 2025 is expected to be $1,177,230. With the funding, MAS said it has no plans to purchase property or construct new schools.

The ballot proposal said the funding can be used for the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law.

To learn more about the sinking fund, including a list of projects intended to be addressed with Sinking Fund dollars, please review the this slide presentation or at https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=t6l3lNv-T2c&mal=132b3a7b10960ca191dc1afb37da07a94a1ef059c9a65cc31bfc99ecd16794a1.

Images from the MAS Sinking Fund slide presentation.