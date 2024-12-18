Milan Area Schools Superintendent Announces His Retirement

After serving over three decades in various roles within the school district, Superintendent Bryan Girbach said he will step down in June and retire from Milan Area Schools.

The superintendent officially announced his decision during the Dec. 11 school board meeting. He will serve out the school year and retire effective June 30, 2025.

Girbach began teaching high school math in Milan Area Schools in 1992, and then in 1997 he became the Middle School Assistant Principal. Two years later he was hired as the Principal of the Middle School. In 2005 he was named the Assistant Superintendent for the district. In 2008 the Board of Education hired him to be the Superintendent of Milan Area Schools.

When asked why he’s retiring, he told the Sun Times News, “I have loved my time in the district and it is with mixed emotions that I am retiring. Milan Area Schools has been a great employer. I look forward to being able to spend more quality time with my wife and family. Being a Superintendent of Schools comes with around the clock responsibilities. I will be retiring to a job with regular hours that allows me to be responsibility free in the evenings and on weekends.”

Superintendent’s Letter of Thanks

Girbach read a letter during the Dec. 11 meeting, which was also sent out to the community.

Here it is:

“Dear Milan Area Schools Board of Education, MAS Staff, MAS Students and Alumni, and the Milan Community,

I was hired on June 7, 1992, to be a teacher at Milan High School. I was so humbled to replace a highly respected math teacher who had taught for over 30 years. I remember thinking how unobtainable a 30 year career sounded to me as a 23 year-old rookie. Fast forward over 32 years and it is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my intent to retire from Milan Area Schools effective June 30, 2025.

I have written and rewritten this letter in my head for over 5 months and I still struggle to find the words that appropriately express my feelings of thankfulness and pride. There are so many people I would like to thank individually, but the list would be too long. That being said, there are a few people and groups of people who have supported me throughout my career.

First and foremost, I can never appropriately thank Anne, my wife of 29 years, who has supported me through every step of my career journey. She has endured a lot because of my employment, yet she has always been my foundational rock. She experienced hundreds of evenings with me not at home, family vacations and date nights being interrupted, and the seemingly endless stream of texts, emails, and phone calls.

I want to thank our two sons, Bryce and Reece. We are so proud of their accomplishments sparked by a sound education from Milan Area Schools. I am sure it was not easy to grow up in a district where their dad was the Superintendent. From the evenings of absence, to the texts from friends about possible snow days, they were always understanding and supportive of my work.

I also thank my mom and dad for their support and guidance that led me into the field of education. When I became a teacher, I had no interest in being an administrator, but my mom (a retired teacher) was always there to listen and guide me as I made career decisions.

To the Boards of Education who hired me for each of my roles with Milan Area Schools, I thank you for your trust and support over the years. When I was hired to be the Milan Middle School Assistant Principal, I was thankful that the Board had faith in a 28 year-old and I will be forever grateful for them launching my administrative career.

To all of my colleagues who mentored me, worked with me, and probably sometimes tolerated me, I want to say a huge, “Thank you”. The tireless efforts of every staff member of MAS, past and present, is recognized and greatly appreciated.

And finally, I want to thank the Milan Community for 33 memorable years. While we have experienced good times and difficult times together, I have always appreciated the support of the community.

Thank you for a wonderful career and Go Big Reds!

Sincerely,

Bryan M. Girbach”

Board of Education’s Message

Each school board member sincerely thanked Girbach for his service and efforts to help Milan Area Schools.

On behalf of the board, School Board President Andrew Cislo read a statement of thanks and appreciation:

“The Board of Education sincerely appreciates Superintendent Bryan Girbach for his thirty-three years of dedicated service to the students, staff, and community of Milan Area Schools. Mr. Girbach began his career as a High School math teacher in 1992. He then progressed through the leadership roles of Middle School Assistant Principal, Middle School Principal, and Assistant Superintendent before serving as Superintendent for the past seventeen years. Some highlights of Mr. Girbach’s many accomplishments as Superintendent include:

Increasing the district fund balance from 4.5% in 2007 to 15.3% in 2024

Leading a successful 2009 Bond Proposal to build the Transportation, Building and Grounds Facility, to construct the High School Addition, to upgrade Athletic Facilities, and to remodel Paddock, Symons, and the Middle School

Passing the first ever sinking fund for the district in 2024 to provide district funding for 10 years

Guiding the district through the loss of $470 of per pupil foundation allowance in the middle of the 2011 school year as well navigating the pandemic of 2020

Supporting the early adoption of Reading Interventionists, Instructional Coaches, Math Interventionists, and Behavior Specialists

Mentoring thirteen central office staff and thirty district/building administrators (5 who became superintendents)

Supporting the creation of the Milan Young Adult Program

Serving as a Founding Superintendent of the Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium (WEOC)

The Board takes its responsibility to appoint the next Superintendent seriously. The Board plans to seek the best qualified candidate by:

Speaking with the district administrative team

Speaking with union leadership through their bargaining committees

Consulting with the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) and other pertinent professional agencies

Obtaining feedback from the community on what qualities the next Superintendent should possess

The community will have the opportunity to provide this feedback at the next Big Red Board Chat to be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 in the Symons Elementary School auditorium from 6:30 to 8:00 PM.

The Board is grateful that Mr. Girbach is serving as Superintendent through June 30th of 2025 to allow for a timely and seamless transition for Milan Area Schools. We thank him for his commitment and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”