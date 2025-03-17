Milan Children’s Preschool: Celebrating 60 Years of Community and Learning

For 60 years, Milan Children’s Preschool (MCP) has been a cornerstone of early childhood education in Milan, Michigan. Founded in the fall of 1964, MCP has grown from a small group of dedicated mothers teaching in church basements to a thriving cooperative preschool that continues to enrich young lives and empower families.

A Passion for Learning and Community

The origins of MCP can be traced back to Isabelle Schultz and a group of mothers who saw a need for a preschool in Milan. Their dedication and passion for early childhood education led them to establish a co-op model, where parents took turns teaching and organizing activities to stay involved in their child’s education while aiding one another in the chaos of early childhood, it really does take a village. Over time, these families raised funds and built an institution rooted in love, learning, and community support.

Photo courtesy of Sarah Chinavare

“It takes a lot to be a part of this, both emotionally and physically,” says Sarah Chinavare, MCP’s head teacher. “But what we give to these kids in return is so much more than that. These kids feel safe but also the parents feel safe leaving their children here. I can care for these children, but so can the other parents, and these kids are always surrounded by a parent’s love and attention through the co-op structure.”

Jill Tewsley, longtime Milan resident reminisces, “I was serving as board chair of MCP when the incredible Ms. Bonnie and her assistant Ms. Cathy announced they were retiring, after teaching at the preschool for twenty or so years, three of which had been during the time my children were enrolled. My son had one year left at the preschool and I wanted to make sure he (and all the other kids after him) had a teacher as incredible as Bonnie. The rest of the MCP felt the same. From the moment Ms. Sarah walked into the school for her first interview, we knew we found the right person. I still get emotional thinking about that moment.”

Sarah has and still remains completely in love with the school and its purpose, since her first class that included her own daughter she has developed a connection with the kids and their parents that is felt when stepping into the preschool.

Photo courtesy of Sarah Chinavare

Growth and Evolution

MCP has evolved significantly since its early days. Originally structured like an extended playdate, the preschool has grown into a more structured learning environment while preserving the play-based approach that has defined its philosophy.

“We still do circle time, dancing, storytime, and activities,” Sarah explains. “But now, we have structured creativity, with stations that help children explore different areas of development, creativity and education.”

One of Sarah’s contributions to MCP has been adding a sensory table and incorporating music into daily routines. The beloved “cleanup song,” featuring “A Spoonful of Sugar” from the beloved Mary Poppins, has become a favorite for kids and parents alike. “The consistency of music creates natural structure for the kids, and the sensory table is fun but also does wonders for the regulation of emotions and exploratory sensory in children,” Sara explains. The school has also seen incredible physical improvements, such as the relocation of the playground on the 50th anniversary of MCP, thanks to support from the Greater Milan Area Foundation.

Photo courtesy of Sarah Chinavare

Core Values and Principles

At the heart of Milan Children’s Preschool is a commitment to providing children with a sense of love, confidence, and belonging. “Every child is different,” Sarah emphasizes. “You never know what they need when they come into this space, but I want to provide them with the love they all deserve.”

MCP also creates a strong support system for parents. “Being a parent, especially of young children, can be lonely,” Sarah shares. “But here, parents form friendships, support one another, and feel truly seen.”

Kate Wagner, another MCP parent, comments on her experience with the school; “MCP meant everything to my family. We had just moved to Michigan and hoped to find friends not only for our children, but for our whole family, so I was drawn to the co-op model for preschool. We found so much more than friendship. We found a loving, nurturing community that has lasted well beyond our preschool years. My children developed not only a love of learning that has carried them throughout their school years, but they’ve also developed empathy and inclusivity that stems from their early education at MCP. It truly is a gift to Milan!”

Photo courtesy of Sarah Chinavare

A Unique Learning Approach

MCP follows a play-based learning model where children engage with various themes in a hands-on way. For example, the beloved dinosaur-themed lesson plan might include a math activity, an art project, and a sensory play station that will change over the course of the lesson plan that Sarah develops, creating a focal point for the kids for days, weeks or months and allows them to explore their strengths and different interests. The cooperative nature of MCP allows for individualized attention, ensuring that children gain confidence socially and educationally, especially on the famous “baking day” that has become a yearly tradition in the classroom.

Field trips are also an essential part of MCP’s curriculum, made possible by the co-op structure. “We go almost every month,” Sarah says. “These trips give kids something to look forward to and allow them to explore beyond the classroom.” In line with the dinosaur-themed lesson plan, the kids recently got to spend time at the University of Michigan with current students studying in the archeology department.

Photo courtesy of Sarah Chinavare

Creating a Lasting Impact

Graduation is a major milestone at MCP, celebrated with a class presentation and a movie. Yet, even after children leave the preschool, MCP remains a part of their lives. Many families return to volunteer, donate, or simply reconnect.

“This isn’t just a school,” Sarah says. “It’s a family.”

Parents echo this sentiment. Christy Arksey, an MCP mom, recalls, “As someone who moved here from out of town, MCP was the first place that welcomed us into a community. The kids and parents are equally valued here.”

“My kids formed friendships at MCP that endured through high school graduation and beyond. That’s also where I met some of my best friends. Being part of a co-op preschool is about learning and growing and building community. The community part is so imperative to the success of the preschool and kids who attend there…and to their families. Community is something MCP has been helping to build in Milan for sixty years,” Jill Tewsley adds.

Amanda Eicher also reflects on her experience: “When we started at MCP my oldest had just turned 3 (he is now 14). I also had a 2-year-old and a 6-week-old. Little did I know that our journey at MCP was just beginning. Through the cooperative experience, I was able to be a firsthand participant in my children’s growth and learning. I made friendships that have lasted all these years. My children are still friends with kids from their preschool years. The sense of community and support from parents with children of similar ages has been invaluable over the years. I am beyond grateful for the head start that MCP gave my children’s growth.”

Photo courtesy of Sarah Chinavare

Looking Forward

As MCP celebrates its 60th anniversary, Sarah and the community look forward to continuing its legacy that those first few moms had only dreamed of creating. “I hope we can keep doing this for another 60 years,” she says. “These preschool years are so short, but if a child leaves here with even one memory of feeling safe, happy, and fulfilled, we’ve done our job.”

For those looking to support MCP, donations can be made via their website or Facebook page. Fundraisers continue to play a vital role in providing resources, ensuring that MCP remains a place where children can thrive.

Milan Children’s Preschool has outgrown the bounds of a traditional preschool within the Milan community, and it is a foundation for lifelong learning, friendships, and connection. Here’s to fostering 60 more years of childlike wonder in Milan.