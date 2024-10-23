Milan City Council Delays Approval of 2025 Community Fair Contract Over Camping Concerns

Council discusses carnival worker camping violations and alcohol permits, postponing contract decision for further review.

Photo: Milan Community Fair Facebook

At the Milan City Council’s October 15, 2024, meeting, discussions about the contract with Skerbecks Entertainment for the 2025 Milan Community Fair highlighted several concerns regarding overnight camping in Wilson Park by carnival workers and policy changes needed for future events.

The contract, which has remained mostly unchanged for years, saw adjustments this year to align with Milan’s newly adopted special event fees and policies. Mayor Ed Kolar pointed out that “a couple adjustments have been made,” referring to the updates related to event regulations.

However, council members raised concerns, particularly regarding the carnival workers camping at Wilson Park. Councilmember Matthew Stafford noted that after the 2024 fair, “we walked the park, and we’re in the back where they had all those campers parked, and it just reeked of urine. It was unbelievable.” Stafford emphasized that Milan’s ordinance does not permit camping unless explicitly approved, and expressed frustration that carnival workers were camping in violation of this ordinance.

Fair Board President Matt Belford defended the practice, explaining that “the campers are always there. They’ve always been, and we’ve always had permission to have them there.” Belford acknowledged that there had been issues, particularly with workers from Saline’s fair being housed at Wilson Park during the 2024 event, but assured the council that the situation had been addressed.

As the council discussed the broader issue of camping, City Attorney Steve Mann clarified that “staying overnight, sleeping campers, is not part of the contract,” and that such activities require a permit, which had not been issued. Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Wade stressed the importance of clarity, remarking, “just because it’s happened in the past doesn’t mean that’s the way it should be or will go in the future.”

The discussion also touched on alcohol permits for the event. Wade raised a question about a longstanding prohibition on alcohol in Wilson Park, which dates back to when the land was donated in 1921. Belford estimated that the beer tent had been allowed at the fair since “about 2009.”

Ultimately, the council decided to postpone the contract approval until after further discussions, including a possible work session to address camping policies. Belford emphasized the need for a resolution soon, stating, “I have to plan, you know, get all the entertainment… so as soon as I can get it before Thanksgiving would be great.”

The council will revisit the contract at its next meeting in November, with the aim of finalizing it in time for the 2025 fair preparations.