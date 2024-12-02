Milan City Council Tackles Vacant Building Concerns

At the November 19, 2024, Milan City Council meeting, the discussion centered on a new initiative to address the town’s vacant buildings. With unanimous support, the council approved an agreement with Carlisle Wortman Associates to include vacant building inspections as part of their ongoing property certification work.

Councilmember Dave Snyder, who had expressed concerns during an earlier work session, commended the firm for their responsiveness. “I think it’s important for us to be aware of those buildings and check them on a regular basis,” Snyder said during the meeting.

The agreement expands on an existing ordinance and fee structure passed earlier this year, requiring vacant building owners to comply with annual inspections. These efforts aim to ensure safety, prevent environmental issues, and maintain neighborhood aesthetics.

Mayor Edward Kolar, reflecting on his personal experience with building certifications, acknowledged the challenges property owners face. “Going through the environmental process is a pain, but I’m willing to help anyone navigate it,” he said.

The updated inspections will begin immediately, with Carlisle Wortman Associates handling administrative tasks and compliance checks.