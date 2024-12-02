December 02, 2024 Donate
Log in

Milan

Milan City Council Tackles Vacant Building Concerns

Advertisements

Milan City Council Tackles Vacant Building Concerns

by

At the November 19, 2024, Milan City Council meeting, the discussion centered on a new initiative to address the town’s vacant buildings. With unanimous support, the council approved an agreement with Carlisle Wortman Associates to include vacant building inspections as part of their ongoing property certification work.

Councilmember Dave Snyder, who had expressed concerns during an earlier work session, commended the firm for their responsiveness. “I think it’s important for us to be aware of those buildings and check them on a regular basis,” Snyder said during the meeting.

The agreement expands on an existing ordinance and fee structure passed earlier this year, requiring vacant building owners to comply with annual inspections. These efforts aim to ensure safety, prevent environmental issues, and maintain neighborhood aesthetics.

Mayor Edward Kolar, reflecting on his personal experience with building certifications, acknowledged the challenges property owners face. “Going through the environmental process is a pain, but I’m willing to help anyone navigate it,” he said.

The updated inspections will begin immediately, with Carlisle Wortman Associates handling administrative tasks and compliance checks.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media