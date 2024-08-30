Milan City Council Unveils New Process for Special Event Applications

Streamlined System Aims to Manage Growing Demand and Ensure Safety

Photo: Newly remodeled Tolan Square in downtown Milan is set to be the center for many of Milan’s events. Photo courtesy of Dave Baldwin

Milan City Council held a work session to discuss a process for streamlining applications and organizations of local special events.

Special events are any celebrations that use public parks, streets, or property, such as parades, marathons, and car shows. According to City Administrator James Lancaster, the demand for these events has only increased in recent years.

“Milan’s unique and unlike a lot of communities,” he said. “We are getting more and more requests for special events. Lots of block parties and parades and different events in the park.”

In previous years, the city did not have a set and streamlined way to handle these requests. Because of this recent uptick, Lancaster and Community Engagement Director Jill Tewlsey proposed a new way to handle special event requests as a city council, including a new application process for citizens.

“We request that those applications be due to us at least 90 days in advance,” she said. “The reason that is is if something were to come in on a Friday, and we’re not in office until Monday again, it could take four to five business days before it comes to the intake desk.”

Special events often require police or Department of Public Works presence. According to Mayor Edward Kolar, police schedules are planned up to 16 weeks in advance, which is also a part of the reasoning to require a 90 day deadline.

“That way we can give them the ability to schedule and do the things that they’re required to do contractually,” Lancaster said.

Further changes being made to the special events application process include the creation of a Special Events Review Team, made up of several civil servant positions.

“That Special Events Review team is made up of the city administrator, the DPW director, the chief of police, the deputy chief, and myself, from the Parks and Recreation perspective,” Tewley said.

To help the Special Events Review Team determine what resources are necessary, events will now be categorized on a scale of 1-5.

“A low level one event classification, which is kind of low-risk, has no physical activity from participants, no to low exposure or risk to spectators,” Tewley said.

In comparison, a level five event would be any event that includes alcohol, fireworks or other high risk activities.

There will also be a new $25 application fee for special events. According to Tewley, if the application is accepted, the money will go towards the event’s other fees. If it’s rejected, the money stays with the city.

These changes have all been put in place to maintain the possibility of special events in Milan. Mayor Kolar mentioned that a citizen in a previous meeting had called these “quality of life events.”

“And we all agreed, but there’s a certain point where it’s just too much, and I think that’s when we come in and decide what’s too much and where we pull back or cap events,” Kolar said.