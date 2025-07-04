Mass Transit Gaps Emerge in Milan’s Master Plan Process

Milan is the only city in Washtenaw County with no public transportation – and some think it’s time for that to change.

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti share TheRide. Western Washtenaw County has the WAVE. Saline and Northfield Township utilize People’s Express. However, Milan City and some surrounding townships are what is referred to as a transportation desert.

Master Planning

Milan Councilmember David Snyder has already made it clear he’d like the issue explored. At a March council meeting he pointed out 70 percent of master plan survey respondents at that time placed some value on public transportation.

There are many reasons, Snyder said, why people can’t drive, ranging from eye problems or a medical condition to being too young or too old. Without a way to get around, he said, it can keep people from contributing.

“[Transportation] can help people get a wider range of jobs, help people get to classes, medical appointments; groceries; helps people in other communities get to Milan,” Snyder said.

Needs

In 2023, Milan Parks and Recreation director Jill Tewsley challenged residents to participate in National Week Without Driving. Residents posted about their experiences getting around without being able to drive their own car. Some asked for rides, walked, used Uber, longboarded or found other ways to get where they needed to go, sometimes facing an unexpected downpour along the way.

That’s an experience Milan resident Nora Kuzkak understands only too well. Kuzkak was completing a masters degree in Ireland when a case of Lyme disease along with another health problem left Kuzkad unable to drive for some time.

When Kuzdak and their husband looked for a new home, they wanted a walkable city. However, their budget and space needs aligned in a yellow house on Milan’s Main Street and with one car between the two of them they have explored how to navigate Milan without a car. Nora’s biked to Krogers, walked to downtown stores and frequented the Farm & Flea Market.

Now able to drive again, Kuzdak hasn’t forgotten the experience and shares their car and offers rides to many others they’ve met in Milan with limited transportation. Kuzkak also spoke out at a city council meeting about the topic.

“I’m finally feeling like I have some freedom back,” Kuzdak said, while adding that there’s a need for ongoing discussion on how to increase transportation options in Milan.

photography/Karen Lambert

Nora Kuzkak spoke to the Milan City Council about the need for a committee to discuss city transportation needs. Kuzkak lost the ability to drive for a time following a diagnosis of Lyme disease.

Existing options:

The schools operate a massive transportation program to get students to and from school.

In addition, The Milan Seniors for Healthy Living offers those 60 and older, along with those with disabilities, ADA compliant transportation up to 20 miles outside of Milan during very limited hours.

Senior Center Director MaryAnn Opal said they have a four-vehicle fleet they rotate.

“We have a full-time driver and he pretty much stays on the road Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Opal said.

Opal said they are reimbursed for the number of rides they provide primarily by the Michigan Department of Transportation and to a lesser extent Monroe County Council on Aging.

“Transportation is a beast of a program,” Opal said, while adding that Milan’s senior center has been able to make theirs break even. “Most transportation programs run in the red.”

photograph courtesy of the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living.

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living offers those 60+ transportation Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WAVE:

Earlier this year, Snyder invited Milan resident Marie Gress, executive director of the Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE), and more recently a candidate for Milan City Council, to discuss transportation funding.

Gress said other communities in the county have created interagency agreements. She said there are formal interagency agreements – like that used by the fire department or the Ann Arbor Transit Authority, which allows groups to millage taxes.

However, for Milan she’d recommend an informal interagency agreement like WAVE has, which does not allow for millages, but does allow the entity to apply for state and federal funding already available for public transportation, plus grants.

Milan could join an existing group or groups—possibly People’s Express, which services Saline—or, create a new one.

WAVE has purchase agreements with each of the cities and townships they service. Gress said they are trying to incrementally get all communities to where they pay a minimum of $10,000 to WAVE for transportation services.

She recommends at least minimal fares.

“Our lowest fare is 50 cents,” she said. “I’d recommend having fares; there’s something psychologically that is really good for that. I saw some others that tried to go no fares and that resulted in an increased number of no shows …. We did find that decreasing the fares does decrease the barriers.”

“I would expect [the senior center’s] not meeting the whole need,” Gress said. “They operate Monday through Thursday…. If [seniors] have dialysis it’s usually Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”

Following her presentation, several councilmembers said there was a need, but also said budget is a concern.

Aid In Milan

Andrew Felder, director of Aid In Milan, said his organization is very interested in the results of the Master Plan survey. The food pantry he leads is not equipped to provide transportation since all they have are two transport vans, but instead of transporting people they make an attempt to transport food to people. They have a delivery specialist who delivers orders, plus popup pantries. In addition, they provide gas cards and vehicle repairs to help people keep their jobs and try to interrupt cycles of poverty. At one point, they even provided bikes.

Felder said his organization has been in conversation with other city leaders as they’ve explored what the real needs are and possible solutions.

I’m sure some need exists,” Felder said. “I’m trying to determine how prevalent it is.”

“We look forward to seeing what the survey says,” Felder added. “We look forward to the role we are able to play in the solution whatever that may be. We’re trying to keep an open mind and open ears.”

Exploration:

Kuzdak doesn’t know the solution for Milan, but thinks a committee to evaluate possible options for a few years would be helpful.

“Milan is really good at getting grants,” Kuzdak said. “It makes me think maybe something could happen. At least we could talk about it.”

Snyder said it’s not necessarily the city’s role to run the transportation program, but that they could create a committee to facilitate the conversation.

“I’m asking for 3-4 years to explore it,” Snyder said.