Milan Cross Country Teams Compete at MSU 

The Milan cross country teams took part in the Spartan Invite at MSU last week and the girls came home with a 16th place finish, while the boys did not have enough finishers to have a team score.  

Amerie Wilson finished 15th with a PR time of 20:36 to earn a medal for the girls’ team. 

Kailey McDaniel was 68th in 22:17.5 and Madison Lancaster82nd in 22:49.2. 

Madison Ross placed 135th in 24:18.5, Angelina Wilson249th with a PR time of 28:01.5, Meldoy McConnaughey 254th in 28:29.4, and Keira Pinnow 292nd in 31:46.6. 

Dylan Penzien set a PR with a time of 19:32.3 to finish 160th to lead the boys. 

Cameron Garcia was 216th in 20:48.2, Aiden McLean 249th in 21:47.3, and Hank Bobicz 305th in 23:40.1. 

The girls finished sixth at the Woodhaven Warrior Invite. 

Wilson led the way with a 9th place finish in 20:59.1. 

Lancaster was 23rd in 22:02.4, McDaniel 25th in 22:05.6, Ross 54th in 23:49.9, and Pinnow 104th in 32:25.5. 

Penzien led the boys with a 57th place finish in 20:04.5. 

Garcia was 61st with a PR of 20:18.4, McLean 84th in 22:14.3, and Bobicz 90th in 22:52.6. 

