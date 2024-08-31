August 30, 2024 Donate
Log in

Milan Sports, Sports

Milan Cross Country Teams Host Puddle Jumper Invite 

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Milan Cross Country Teams Host Puddle Jumper Invite 

by

The Milan cross country teams hosted its annual Puddle Jumper Invitational and had some strong finishes at the race. 

The girls earned a second-place finish with 39 points. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard won the vent with 20 points. 

The Big Reds had three runners place in the top ten, led by the fourth-place finish by Amerie Wilson with a time of 22:27.4. 

Kaily McDaniel was right behind in fifth place with a time of 22:36.4. 

Madison Lancaster was seventh in 22:55.8, Madison Ross 14th in 24:35.7, and Keira Pinnow 22nd in 34:43.8. 

The boys had just four runners and did not place in the team scoring. 

Milan was led by the 16th-place finish by Dylan Penzien in 21:06.4. 

Cameron Garcia finished 23rd in 22:44.2, Hank Bobicz 29th in 24:30.58, and Aiden McLean 31st in 25:39.63.  

Photos by Kelly Faro

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media