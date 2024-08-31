Milan Cross Country Teams Host Puddle Jumper Invite 

The Milan cross country teams hosted its annual Puddle Jumper Invitational and had some strong finishes at the race.

The girls earned a second-place finish with 39 points. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard won the vent with 20 points.

The Big Reds had three runners place in the top ten, led by the fourth-place finish by Amerie Wilson with a time of 22:27.4.

Kaily McDaniel was right behind in fifth place with a time of 22:36.4.

Madison Lancaster was seventh in 22:55.8, Madison Ross 14th in 24:35.7, and Keira Pinnow 22nd in 34:43.8.

The boys had just four runners and did not place in the team scoring.

Milan was led by the 16th-place finish by Dylan Penzien in 21:06.4.

Cameron Garcia finished 23rd in 22:44.2, Hank Bobicz 29th in 24:30.58, and Aiden McLean 31st in 25:39.63.

Photos by Kelly Faro