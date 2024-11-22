Milan Garden Club Hosts Annual Holiday Fundraiser Nov 30

Milan Garden Club will be selling live centerpieces in Tolan Square on Nov 30.

This is an annual event hosted to encourage excitement about fauna within the local community.

The club works to “educate about plant care, stimulate gardening, promote home & community beautification, encourage conservation, share resource information and have fun!” according to their Facebook page.

Proceeds from the centerpieces will go towards helping the club work towards its mission. The event will be open from 9am-4pm and welcomes all.