November 22, 2024 Donate
Log in

Milan

Milan Garden Club Hosts Annual Holiday Fundraiser Nov 30

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Milan Garden Club Hosts Annual Holiday Fundraiser Nov 30

by

Milan Garden Club will be selling live centerpieces in Tolan Square on Nov 30.

This is an annual event hosted to encourage excitement about fauna within the local community.

The club works to “educate about plant care, stimulate gardening, promote home & community beautification, encourage conservation, share resource information and have fun!” according to their Facebook page.

Proceeds from the centerpieces will go towards helping the club work towards its mission. The event will be open from 9am-4pm and welcomes all.

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media