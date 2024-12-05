Milan Girls’ Roll Past Melvindale in Season Opener

The Milan girls’ basketball team kicked off its season in a big way with a 46-6 thrashing of Melvindale Tuesday night.

Kaily McDaniel scored night first quarter points to help the Big Reds jump out to an early lead and they never looked back.

Emily Bladen got hot in the second with 12 points, including a pair of triples as the Milan lead grew to 30-4 at halftime.

Melvindale had no JV team, so the Big Reds got to play several underclassmen in the rout and all 12 players made an impact in the game.

Bladen led Milan with 21 points on the night.

McDaniel finished with 13, while Charleigh Meggison added four.

Addyson Leroy, Ava Thornton, Teresa Tomaszewski, and Aubrey Grutt scored two points each for Milan.

The Big Reds host Garden City Friday night in their next contest.

Photos by Kelly Faro