Milan High School has a New Assistant Principal

In an important mid-school year decision, the Milan Area Schools (MAS) Board of Education approved the recommendation made by the high school principal and hired Kristyn Pierfelice as an assistant principal at Milan High School.

The decision was made at the Dec. 18 MAS Board of Education meeting. The school board thanked MHS Principal Aaron Shinn for his role in leading the hiring search and process. MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach said there were several phenomenal candidates, but with her skills and talents Pierfelice rose to the top.

Girbach said they’re excited to have her “join the team.”

Pierfelice has been a teacher in Allen Park and has 24 years of teaching experience.

Message from Milan High School

“We are excited to welcome Kristyn Pierfelice as our new Assistant Principal. With over 20 years of experience as a dedicated Spanish and French teacher, Kristyn has been a passionate educator committed to student success. She holds an Education Specialist degree and has served as an administrator leading summer school programs, gaining valuable leadership experience. Throughout her career, she has led numerous clubs, served as a teacher leader, and facilitated impactful professional development sessions. Her deep commitment to supporting at-risk students and championing Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) reflects her unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive learning environment. Outside of school, Kristyn enjoys spending time with her husband and three sons. We are thrilled to have her leadership, experience, and passion driving our school forward.”

Photo 1: The school board welcoming Kristyn Pierfelice (in red) at the Dec. 18 meeting. Photo courtesy of MAS

Photo 2: Kristyn Pierfelice. Photo courtesy of MAS