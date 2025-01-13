Milan Seniors for Healthy Living Improves Quality of Life

Holistic programs and services support Milan’s aging community.

Located in the heart of Milan, Michigan, Milan Seniors for Healthy Living (MSHL) is far more than a senior center. It serves as a multi-faceted resource for the city’s aging population, offering essential services, meaningful programs, and opportunities for connection. For more than a decade, MSHL has focused on improving quality of life for Milan’s seniors, emphasizing the importance of physical, emotional, and social well-being.

A Name Reflecting a Holistic Mission

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living speaks to its broad mission: fostering wellness in every aspect of life. Unlike traditional senior centers, which may focus on offering limited services or activities, MSHL takes a comprehensive approach to senior care. Its mission includes helping seniors maintain their independence, supporting their mental and physical health, and creating spaces for them to engage meaningfully with their community.

This commitment is reflected in the words of Maxine Tewsley, Director of Programming, who explains, “Wellness isn’t simply about what a doctor tells you—it’s about taking care of the whole person. Social connection, having a purpose, and feeling valued are just as critical as physical health, and we work to address all of that.”

While MSHL is preparing to rebrand with a new name, its dedication to creating a thriving, inclusive space for Milan’s older residents will remain central to its mission.

More Than a Gathering Place

MSHL is designed to be a space that people want to come to—not simply a place where they feel they have to go. It’s a dynamic center offering something for everyone. Whether searching for companionship, a delicious meal, or a way to move their body, members can find both structured activities and opportunities for relaxation.

The center is home to an activity center offering regular programming, including yoga, cardio drumming, bingo, holiday parties, and educational workshops. It’s also a space for solitude—those seeking quiet moments can sit with a book, sip a cup of tea, or simply reflect in peace.

“Every day at MSHL is a chance to build something special,” Tewsley adds. “For example, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, you know you can come here, eat lunch, exercise, play cards, and go home feeling like you’ve had a meaningful day. Whether someone is waiting for you at home or not, your cup is full.”

Supporting Milan’s Seniors: Four Core Services

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living operates based on four primary pillars, each addressing a critical need in the senior community:

1. Transportation Services: MSHL provides affordable and accessible transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities, ensuring they can reach doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, and social outings. Wheelchair-accessible vans are available to ensure no one is left behind, and with drivers like Alan Lown, the Director of Transportation Services, they can provide not just transportation but also a sense of care and connection.

2. Meals on Wheels: In partnership with the national Meals on Wheels program, MSHL prepares and delivers thousands of meals annually to homebound seniors. In 2023 alone, more than 12,000 meals were delivered. These regular visits provide not just nutritional support but also vital human interaction for those who may otherwise feel isolated.

3. Resource Advocacy: Through its “Aging in Action” program led by Beverly Robinson, the Lead Resource Advocate, MSHL assists seniors in navigating the challenges of aging independently. Whether it’s finding housing, arranging home repairs, addressing mental health needs, or bridging gaps in technology use, this program equips seniors with the tools and resources they need to maintain their independence.

4. Activity Center Programming: The heart of MSHL is its robust activity schedule, which promotes physical activity, learning, and social engagement. From card game tournaments to wellness workshops, the activity center ensures that seniors stay active and connected.

Breaking Stereotypes About Aging

MSHL is working to change outdated views of senior centers as places where aging is simply endured. Instead, it champions a vision of aging as an opportunity for growth, exploration, and enjoyment. Its programs reflect this philosophy, offering innovative services like low-cost acupuncture and launching initiatives like the “Milan Oasis”, a dementia-friendly program created with grant support from the Glacier Hills Legacy Fund and the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

By continuing to expand its programs and partnerships, MSHL remains at the forefront of redefining what senior living can look like in Milan.

A Legacy Built on Connection

At the heart of MSHL’s success is a deep respect for the seniors who shaped Milan’s community. Maryann Opal, Executive Director, emphasizes, “It is my honor and privilege to be part of this center…I get to live my passion every day—putting a smile on the faces of those who have weathered life’s storms and bringing sunshine to their days. Seniors and Milan—it doesn’t get much better than that!”

For Opal and her team, this work goes beyond logistics. It’s about creating an environment where seniors feel valued and included. MSHL’s partnerships with local leaders like Mayor Ed Kolar and Pastor Matt West demonstrate a community-wide commitment to listening to and supporting Milan’s aging population.

Building a Future for Milan’s Seniors

MSHL’s focus is not only on the present but also on ensuring a vibrant future for Milan’s senior population. By investing in innovative programs, providing essential services, and fostering meaningful connections, the center creates opportunities for seniors to live their best lives.

The ultimate goal, as Opal describes it, is simple: “We want seniors to feel like this is a place where they belong, where they can thrive, and where their needs—physical, social, and emotional—are met.”

In Milan, MSHL stands as a model for what senior centers can achieve when they prioritize the holistic well-being of their community members. Far from being a traditional senior center, it is a vital resource for learning, growth, and connection—a true cornerstone of healthy living for Milan’s older adults.

A Space That Honors Every Life Story

In Milan, the past, present, and future come together in the footsteps of the people who make up this extraordinary community. And at the heart of it all is Milan Seniors for Healthy Living—a place where every step is cherished and every story is celebrated.

This sentiment permeates every aspect of MSHL. The programs and services are designed not just to meet practical needs but to honor the stories and lives of those who walk through the doors each and every day. The center is a place to celebrate the milestones, joys, and even the heartaches that come with a life well-lived.

For more information, head to https://milanseniors.org