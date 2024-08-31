Milan Swim and Dive Cruises to Pair of Sweeps 

The Milan girls’ swim and dive team is off to a fast start after a pair of tri-meet sweeps last week to start the season 4-0.

The Big Reds opened 2024 by sweeping Ypsilanti Lincoln 128-50 and Ann Arbor Greenhills 99-87.

Lila McKenna was in on four wins to lead Milan.

McKenna won the 200 free and 500 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Kelsie Gill, Mary-Katherine Wayne, and Evelyn Gill; and the 400 free relay along with Gillay Sara Mitchell, and Gill.

Wayne also won the 100 fly and 100 breast to go along with her 200 free relay win.

Mitchell also won the 200 IM and was second in the 100 back and part of the 200-medley relay team that finished second with Hannah Brady, Wayne, and Gillay.

Brady was also second in the 50 free and Gill second in the 100 free.

Milan then took down Adrian 102-81 and Erie Mason-Ida 146-21.

Gill was in on a pair of wins by swimming a state cut in the 500 free and teaming with Gillay, Megan McChesney, and McKenna to win the 200 free relay.

Mitchell won the back was second in the 100 back, and teamed with Gillay, McKenna, and Wayne to finish second in the 400 free.

Brady, Wayne, Mitchell, and Gillay were second in the 200 medley, with Gill finishing second in the 200 free and Wayne the 200 IM.

The sweep of the 100 breast by Wayne, Tori Kimberly, and Gillay was a key part of the win over Adrian.

Kaylin Brown was second in diving, Brady the 100 back, and McKenna the 500 free.