Milan Teachers Will Get a Raise in New Contract with the School District

Teachers in Milan Area Schools have a new contract with the school district. The agreement was approved by the Board of Education at the September 25 meeting.

The school board approved a master agreement and letter of agreement with the Milan Education Association. The Sun Times News followed up with MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach to ask about the new agreement.

Girbach said this is a one year contract based on the long standing contract with the MEA. He said the contract has been in place for years and is renegotiated every one to three years.

Noting some of the highlights, Girbach said the contract provides an average raise of 4.9 percent.

It provides a second health insurance option that is more affordable for the employee under state laws. It also covers several topics that legislature moved from prohibited subjects of bargaining to allowable subjects of bargaining.

The contract clarifies some ambiguous language from the old contract, and it added numerous extracurricular positions that will provide students with more extracurricular options.

In answering the question if there was anything in particular the community should know, Girbach said, “I truly enjoyed working with the MEA and their negotiating team. We had great conversations and ended up with a contract that is good for the teachers and the district.”

Photo: A look inside a Milan classroom. Photo courtesy of the Milan Area Schools webpage