Milan to Host DD Hero Walk to Celebrate Community Heroes

On October 5, 2024, the Milan community will come together at Wilson Park to celebrate the unsung heroes who support and inspire individuals with developmental disabilities. The DD Hero Walk is dedicated to honoring businesses, individuals, and advocates who make a difference by uplifting and empowering those in the underserved community.

The event will begin with registration at 1:30 PM, followed by a one-mile walk around Wilson Park starting at 3:00 PM. Participants are encouraged to form teams and walk together, celebrating the spirit of unity and inclusiveness that defines the community. The walk, expected to take about 20 minutes, is designed for everyone—regardless of age or ability.

After the walk, attendees can enjoy a range of post-walk activities, including delicious food, lively music, and opportunities to connect with others who share a commitment to supporting people with developmental disabilities. This event is a chance for the community to come together, enjoy a fun afternoon, and recognize those who contribute to making Washtenaw County a more inclusive place.

All proceeds from the DD Hero Walk will benefit the Work & Play Special Needs Resource Center, a crucial organization serving individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities throughout Washtenaw County. The center provides vital resources and support, helping to improve the quality of life for those in need.

The DD Hero Walk also offers a unique opportunity for businesses and community members to show their support by becoming event sponsors. Sponsors can enjoy the benefits of monthly sponsorships at a discounted rate, gaining visibility while contributing to a meaningful cause. More information on sponsorship opportunities and event details can be found on the event’s official website.

To learn more or to register for the walk, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/ddherowalk

Join the Milan community on October 5 to celebrate the true heroes who make a difference in the lives of those with developmental disabilities.