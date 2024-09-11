Milan Volleyball Takes Down Flat Rock in Huron Opener

The Milan volleyball team made it seven straight wins by defeating Flat Rock in four sets in the Huron league opener Monday night.

After nearly rallying in the first set, the Big Reds bounced back with three straight wins to take the match over Flat Rock 23-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-14, improving to 7-1 overall on the season.

Lauryn Parris led the defense with 20 digs and picked up two aces, while Malea Wourman had two digs, eight kills, and four aces.

Aubree Higgins had a big night with 21 kills and 14 digs, Ava Demond seven kills and one block, and Laila Frye nine digs.

Madison Slack picked up 37 assists, four kills, and two aces to lead the Big Reds offense.

“We are happy with our win,” Coach Makenna Slack said. “This is a great starting place and we have identified ways to grow. We love playing at home because of the energy in the gym.”

Milan opened regular season play with a strong three set sweep of Adrian 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 September 4.

The first set was close early with Milan leading 9-7, but the Big Reds went on a 16-7 run and take the set.

The Big Red dominated the next two sets to finish the sweep of the Maples.

Kiggins led the team with 13 kills and six digs, while Slack dished out 26 assists and had nine kills and three aces.

Wourman finished with nine digs and six kills, Lana Pacholke five kills and three blocks, and Parris 12 digs.

Photos by Amy Lozen