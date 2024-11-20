Milan’s Annual Christmas Parade to be Hosted 12/7

Milan Area Chamber will host its annual Christmas parade, themed “Glittering Lights and Nutcracker Sights” the first Saturday of December at 7pm.

The day will include free festivities from morning to evening for the whole family.

7-9am will be the Can’t Catch Me I’m a Gingerbread Man Fun Run. The event’s registration will be from 7-7:30am in Marble Memorial UMC’s parking lot at 8 Park Ln, Milan. Holiday dress-up wear is encouraged! Online sign-ups are also available.

Later in the day from 2-3:30pm the Milan Area Chamber will host “Sugar Plum Tea” at the Milan Seniors For Healthy Living. Registration for the event ahead of time is required and available through the Milan Area Chamber’s Facebook page.

At 7pm the Christmas parade will begin downtown, followed by a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus!