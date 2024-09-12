Milan’s Community Centered Events – Wine, Beer Walk and October Fest

Milan offers a rich variety of events for wine and beer enthusiasts wishing to celebrate beer and wine-making craftsmanship and community spirit. These events draw visitors from near and far, creating a lively atmosphere and showcasing our beverage culture.

According to Jessica Meingasner, Director of Milan’s Downtown Development Authority, “These events typically bring in 500 people and are key fundraisers for the Milan community. Milan’s dedication to creating community-centered events ensures that there’s something for everyone. These events not only highlight each selection’s craftsmanship but introduce a variety of new and exciting beer and wine choices that embody the town’s vibrant community spirit.”

Meingasner explains that, “throughout the year, Milan hosts these festivals that invite both locals and visitors to enjoy good wine and brew selections, discover brewing techniques, and connect with fellow wine and beer enthusiasts. These festivals provide an excellent opportunity for beer and wine enthusiasts to sample different types of wine and beer, learn about brewing techniques, and interact with fellow beer and wine lovers.”

“There are a variety of great things going on downtown,” Meingasner adds. “I encourage ‘spirit’ enthusiasts to explore some other downtown events in Milan this fall as well and learn what Milan has to offer.”

She invites everyone to join in for the Downtown Milan 2024 Beer Walk, with 15 tastings, 9+ stops, and 20+ beers to choose from. Stay tuned for announcements of Stops and Beer selections. The Downtown Milan 2024 Beer Walk is scheduled to run on Friday, September 27th from 5:30 until 9:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $57.10. Visit https://www.ticketleap.events/events/downtownmilan

According to Meingasner, “Milan’s beer scene is definitely one worth raising a glass to. Check Milan’s year-round brewery culture with local and nearby area-based pubs and bars that serve up some of the finest beer.”

Meingasner adds, “Let’s not forget the Original Gravity Brewing Company and Electric Flower Co and their October Fest, also held on September 27th, running for 11 hours and 30 minutes. Location 440 County St, Milan. OG’s event offers some awesome food and beer.”

Food offerings include Dearborn Smoked Kielbasa, Metzger’s German potato salad, beer braised sauerkraut, and fresh soft pretzels from Rich Grains Bakery. Enjoy LIVE music from Electric Flower Co. @ 6 pm.”

In Meingasner’s opinion, “Each Milan event is more than just a gathering—it’s a chance to experience community, tradition, and a variety of flavors in a joyful and spirited setting. Cheers to that!”