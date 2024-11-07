Milan’s Holiday Market a Cornucopia of Artwork and Treats

Krista Kangas captured the lively spirit of the “Holiday Market” hosted by Milan Seniors for Healthy Living on Saturday, November 2nd. The event transformed the Community Center into a festive hub from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., drawing a crowd that spanned all ages, from excited youngsters to community elders. With tables filled with handmade crafts, vibrant artwork, and delicious local treats, the market buzzed with energy, laughter, and friendly chatter, creating a warm kickoff to the holiday season. All photos by Krista Kangas.
