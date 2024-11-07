Milan’s Holiday Market a Cornucopia of Artwork and Treats

Krista Kangas captured the lively spirit of the “Holiday Market” hosted by Milan Seniors for Healthy Living on Saturday, November 2nd. The event transformed the Community Center into a festive hub from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., drawing a crowd that spanned all ages, from excited youngsters to community elders. With tables filled with handmade crafts, vibrant artwork, and delicious local treats, the market buzzed with energy, laughter, and friendly chatter, creating a warm kickoff to the holiday season. All photos by Krista Kangas.

Teresa Vershum stands by her canned goods Wrapped chocolates by Jean Rowe Mini post it note holders by Jean Rowe Layla Hagley holds up a gift basket Laura Hagley with granddaughter Layla Hagley Kelsey, Lily, and Cara Winter look at goods John St. Pierre 3 Animal wood carvings by John St. Pierre Christmas art by Jean Rowe Christmas chocolates by Jean Rowe Crochet animals by Smore Crochet Creations Fish wood carvings by John St. Pierre Glass flower Horse wood carving by John St. Pierre Layla Hagley presents her own art