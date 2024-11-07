November 07, 2024 Donate
Milan’s Holiday Market a Cornucopia of Artwork and Treats

Krista Kangas captured the lively spirit of the “Holiday Market” hosted by Milan Seniors for Healthy Living on Saturday, November 2nd. The event transformed the Community Center into a festive hub from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., drawing a crowd that spanned all ages, from excited youngsters to community elders. With tables filled with handmade crafts, vibrant artwork, and delicious local treats, the market buzzed with energy, laughter, and friendly chatter, creating a warm kickoff to the holiday season. All photos by Krista Kangas.

Teresa Vershum stands by her canned goods
Wrapped chocolates by Jean Rowe
Mini post it note holders by Jean Rowe
Layla Hagley holds up a gift basket
Laura Hagley with granddaughter Layla Hagley
Kelsey, Lily, and Cara Winter look at goods
John St. Pierre 3
Animal wood carvings by John St. Pierre
Christmas art by Jean Rowe
Christmas chocolates by Jean Rowe
Crochet animals by Smore Crochet Creations
Fish wood carvings by John St. Pierre
Glass flower
Horse wood carving by John St. Pierre
Layla Hagley presents her own art

