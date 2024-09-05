September 05, 2024 Donate
Milat Tennis Takes Down Tecumseh

by

The Milan tennis team improved to 7-1 overall on the season by taking down Tecumseh in a non-conference match Tuesday.

Gunnar Kruise (6-0, 6-0), Matthew Fink (6-0, 6-1), Alex Cicotte (6-3, 6-0), and Tyler Maravino (6-1, 6-0) dominted their singles matches against the Indians.

Sawyer Johnson/Clark Friese (two doubles) Josh Denham/Henry Kliber (three doubles), and Zach Weathers/Will Kliber (four doubles) picked up doubles wins with Denham and Kliber sweeping their match 6-0, 6-0.

Photo by Kelly Faro

