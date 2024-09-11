Mill Creek Flats Project Seeks Postponement Amid Funding Coordination Efforts

Mill Creek Flats Development Faces Delay as Developers Seek Funding for Attainable Housing in Dexter

Image: Conceptual rendering of Mill Creek Flats by O|X Studios. From the city council packet.

Mill Creek Flats, an affordable housing development proposed in Dexter, has been postponed. The developers presented their request to the planning commission at its September 3, 2024 meeting, and the commission unanimously voted for the extension.

“We are simply asking for an extension for our PUD agreement,” said Mike Penn to the commission on behalf of Grand Development Group, LLC. “We had applied for an attainable housing grant through MSHDA back last September…But as you are all aware, the government processes are quite slow, and grants are even slower to be awarded, so we’re working through that.”

The development plans for Mill Creek Flats involve two three-story buildings with 76 apartments, 85 on-site parking spaces, and six additional on-street parking spaces. The project also includes various site improvements, such as a stormwater management system, landscaping, and sustainable design elements aimed at minimizing environmental impact. It is located at 7965 and 7997 Grand Street in Dexter’s Village Commercial District​.

The extension request stems from the developer’s ongoing efforts to secure grant funding through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). The project team aims to use these grants to help offset costs and ensure the viability of the development as a source of attainable housing. The housing is intended to be more affordable than market-rate housing while still being accessible to a broad segment of the population.

“Attainable housing” refers to housing units priced for middle-income individuals and families who may not qualify for low-income housing but struggle to afford market-rate homes. This type of housing typically targets essential workers and young professionals, providing a more affordable option within growing communities like Dexter.

Mill Creek Flats offers several community benefits, including a pedestrian—and transit-oriented design, sustainable building features, and enhancements to local natural resources. It aims to integrate seamlessly with surrounding areas, including a public pathway connecting to the adjacent Grandview Commons development. However, for the project to move forward, the developer must coordinate funding and finalize agreements with local authorities.