Miss Saline 2024: Celebrating 76 Years of Leadership and Community Spirit

Miss Saline Lizzie White and Her Court Reflect on Role Models, Future Plans, and Giving Back to the Saline Community

Photo: Miss Saline Court volunteering at Chamber of Commerce Event photo by Sue Kelch

The first Miss Saline Contest was held on October 1, 1948, at the old Union High School at Henne Field. According to the Saline Observer, September 16, 1948, “the Queen of Saline will be representing something far greater than popularity or pulchritude. Her crown will be symbolic of the spirit which has dominated this community and its conduct of the community fair,” and “those young ladies” are “exemplars of the ‘Spirit of Saline.’”

Since then, the pageant has also been held at the Saline Community Fairgrounds and, for one year, at Rentschler Farm. In 2021, the Miss Saline Pageant was moved to the Saline Summer Festival, and in 2024, it celebrated 76 years running.

Saline Fair program, Saline Observer 9-30-1948

The Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant owes its success to the many individuals who administer the program and to the Miss Saline candidates who give back to the Saline community. Miss Saline is all about showcasing leadership qualities and serving as an ambassador for Saline. It requires a time commitment and, most of all, a joy of giving back.

I had the pleasure of interviewing the 2024 Miss Saline Court and chatting with them about their experiences and future plans. Here is the interview with Miss Saline Lizzie White, First Runner-Up Madylin Marshall, and Second Runner-Up Julianna Marini.

Miss Saline is expected to serve as a role model and mentor. So I asked each of them who has been a role model in their lives. Without hesitation, each remarked that they would not be where they are without them.

Lizzie – “My grandfather, Archibald Bryant, has led such an extraordinary life, and my grandmother, Eugenia Bryant, has had so many challenges throughout her lifetime. They have never failed to impress me and have taught me that anything is possible as long as you believe in yourself.”

Lizzie and Grandpa Bryant courtesy of Lizzie White

Madylin – “My 95-year-old great grandma, Marie Throne, who I call GG. GG is the ultimate family person. She is adamant about finding balance with busy life schedules. She reminds our large family that nothing is more important than the people you love in your life.”

Julianna – “My biggest role model is my mom. She is the strongest person I know, as she beat brain cancer when I was a kid and also raised me while she was attending college to become a nurse. She lives life to the absolute fullest and is living proof that you can do anything.”

After Graduation Plans. I asked each one about their plans after graduation, and their responses varied. Lizzie would like to go to a college that offers Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (AFROTC) and then pursue her dream career as a Special Agent with the FBI. Madylin would like to study business with a focus on marketing, investment, and/or management and continue with her athletic career in softball. Julianna would like to attend a four-year university, beginning with a major in Spanish and deciding on a specialty from there. Then spend time abroad in a Latin American country and travel the world to observe different cultures.

Madylin and Great Grandma GG courtesy of Madylin Marshall

In what ways are you involved in volunteering? Miss Saline candidates are all highly active and involved with the community and have been giving back for years. Lizzie is involved with the Chadtough Organization, Humane Society, and Food Gatherers’ Organization. Madylin is involved with LPGA Girls Golf, Relay for Life, Movie for Dementia, Senior Center Game Nights, and Stuff the Bus. Julianna is involved with Quality Season Charity Sale, St. Andrews Church, and Saline Social Services.

What would you say to someone who aspires to be Miss Saline?

Lizzie – “I haven’t even been Miss Saline for even a month, yet I am already enjoying it so much; it’s such a rewarding experience, and it is honorable to be considered a role model in my community. For anyone aspiring to become Miss Saline, my advice is to embrace who you are with confidence. Standing in front of a crowd can be intimidating, but when you have fun and fully embody your authentic self, you will enjoy the experience so much more! It’s important to be you. Let your best qualities and attributes shine, and never feel the need to pretend to be someone you are not.”

Lizzie and Grandma Bryant courtesy of Lizzie White

Madylin – “We live in one of the greatest communities ever, and being Miss Saline is an additional outlet to support our ever-growing community. If Miss Saline is something you are inspired to be, get involved now! Show up for community events such as Thursday night music series, parades, fairs, festivals, and holiday trails and events. Throughout the process of becoming a Miss Saline candidate, you will have opportunities to volunteer, practice interview skills, grow your communication skills, and connect with fellow peers and community members.”

Julianna – “Be YOU! The most important thing when it comes to Miss Saline is being your authentic self. You don’t need to prepare and get a coach, but rather, you need to let your personality shine through.”

What does Miss Saline mean to you?

Lizzie – “To be holding the title of Miss Saline is such an honor. To be Miss Saline means to be a positive influence, leader, and role model while also upholding the values and spirit of the Saline community. With this title, I hope to continue the legacy of the previous 75 Miss Salines and exemplify what it means to be a strong, confident, and independent woman, setting a standard that young girls and other women can look up to and be inspired by.”

Julianna and Danielle Marini courtesy of Julianna Marini

Madylin – “It is not lost on me that this is an incredibly special title that only 76 young women have held. It is a title that comes with working to maintain integrity, being a role model, maintaining involvement with local businesses, supporting local passions/traditions, and much more. This year, I was not chosen as Miss Saline. I am extremely honored to be first runner-up, and I will work to support our current Miss Saline, Lizzie White, on her journey to create her legacy as Miss Saline 2024.”

Julianna – “The title of Miss Saline 2nd Runner Up means that I get to be a role model for the younger members of my community and that is something so powerful to me. I was shocked when my name was called as I never found myself to be the pageant type, but since then I have fallen in love with the role I get to hold in the Saline community.”

Miss Saline Program Co-Directors Molly Coy and Kim Bryant

In addition, I also spoke with Molly Coy, current President of the Chamber of Commerce and Kim Bryant; both Co-Directors of the Miss Saline program. I asked them about their experience with Miss Saline.

Molly Coy stated that the program is the “number one scholarship program for women youth in Washtenaw County and the Saline area. The winner receives $2,000, 1st runner-up $500, and 2nd runner-up $350 in scholarships to further their education. This can be a 4-year in or out-of-state school, a 2- year community college, a trade school, or a certificate program. There are also $100 scholarships for Congeniality, Top Academic Award, Spirit of Miss Saline, and Community Involvement.”

Miss Saline Court 2024 Kim Bryant co-director, Julianna Marini 2nd runner up, Lizzie White Miss Saline, Madylin Marshall 1st runner up, Molly Coy co-director – photo by Sue Kelch

Molly goes on to say, “Each of our contestants became part of the Miss Saline Family. Miss Saline builds great friendships as well as helps youth get involved in their community. This leadership experience helps them achieve more opportunities. Our formers have gone on to achieve amazing efforts, including entrepreneurs, businesswomen (CEOs), doctors, physician assistants, lawyers, Fulbright scholars, teachers, nurses, professors, etc. They all continue sharing their time, talent, and treasures with the Saline Community and/or where they currently reside.”

The times have changed since the humble beginnings of Miss Saline at the Henne Field fairgrounds. In the year 1948, World War II had recently ended; it was the beginning of the baby boom generation, and Saline was still largely a farming community. The Saline Fair was only 12 years running and included soap box derbies, tug-of-war competitions, and steam calliopes. The Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant has seen continued success by evolving throughout the years, recognizing that many more opportunities and choices are available for young women. Yet one thing remains the same – that Miss Saline shines as the “Spirit of Saline.”

For more information on the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant, visit their website at www.misssalinescholarship.com

For more information on past articles in the Saline Observer, go to Digital Michigan Newspapers at https://digmichnews.cmich.edu and enter your inquiry.