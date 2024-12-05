Monroe Co Reviews Farmland Preservation Applications for Milan and Dundee Twps

Photo: The 78-acre K. Heath Trust property located at the corner of Cone and Petersburg roads in Milan Township. Photo: Google Streetview.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners is considering applications to include two properties—one in Milan Township and one in Dundee Township—in the Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program. This program, part of Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act (PA 451 of 1994), seeks to safeguard agricultural and open spaces from urban sprawl.

Milan Township

The K. Heath Trust owns a 78.31-acre property located at the intersection of Cone Road and Petersburg Road in Milan Township. The property is designated as Prime Agricultural land in the Milan Township Master Plan and Agricultural Preservation in the Monroe County Comprehensive Plan. Notably, the northeast corner of the property includes a wooded area marked for open space and conservation.

Of the total acreage, 66.8 acres are actively cultivated, with soils capable of yielding approximately 115 bushels of corn per acre. Applicants believe the property’s fertile Metamora sandy loam soil and strategic placement within the township’s agricultural and conservation framework make it an ideal candidate for preservation.

The applicant seeks a 10-year agreement, signaling a shorter-term commitment than other applications but still aligning with the program’s goals to promote sustainable farming and environmental stewardship.

Dundee Township

The Dundee Township property under review comprises 48 acres of cultivated land located on Dennison Road north of Cake Road. It is similarly designated for Agricultural Preservation in both township and county plans. With Blount loam soil capable of producing 106 bushels of corn per acre, the land is productive and meets the eligibility criteria for the program.

However, the property lacks significant conservation features, such as wooded areas or unique ecological zones, limiting its broader environmental impact. The application proposes a 30-year preservation agreement, reflecting a long-term commitment to maintaining its agricultural use.

Milan Township Stands Out

While both properties meet the program’s requirements, the Milan Township property’s combination of high-yield agricultural soil, a larger cultivated area, and the inclusion of conservation-designated open space distinguishes it as a priority for preservation efforts. The integration of agriculture and environmental conservation aligns with Monroe County’s dual goals of supporting local farming economies and protecting natural habitats.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the applications in the coming weeks. The properties will join a growing network of preserved farmland and open spaces if approved.