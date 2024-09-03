More September Adult Learners Institute Classes

Community News

In addition to the five classes featured in the last issue of the Sun Times, ALI’s September menu includes these classes:

With his class, Their Most Feminine Wiles: Groundbreaking Women Artists and Their Vision, 1600-Now, at the Cedars of Dexter on three Fridays, September 20 and 27 and October 4, Edwin Hoffman will show how women artists broke free of cultural restraints to establish their creative independence. Regardless of the medium, every period in modern art history, was, as he puts it, “propelled further by women artists.”

The Chelsea Amateur Radio Club has a lot of fun. They are sharing that fun as they show off the equipment they use and show us how to get started with a unique hobby. The FREE class is Tuesday, September 24, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Chelsea District Library.

Bill and Shawn Personke call themselves “slow travelers” and for good reason. Since they retired in 2017, their leisurely trek through more than forty cities and villages in France has been slow enough to allow them to enjoy the cheeses, wines and desserts of that country. They will share their culinary discoveries with a class on Tales and Tastings of France at the Chelsea Retirement Center on Wednesday, September 25.

On two Mondays, September 30 and October 7 at the Chelsea Senior Center, Hank Muir continues his popular exploration of the Great American Songbook with videos of some of America’s favorite composers. His encyclopedic knowledge of the composers and their works is beyond amazing.

As mentioned before, the Manchester District Library now takes its place among the sites in which ALI is offering its popular classes. Established by Henry Ford and housing both the library and the village offices, the building is literally a lesson in itself. Artifacts from the building’s use as a factory for making automobile parts as well as airplane parts during World War II are contained throughout.

One of the two generators in the exhibit at the Manchester District Library library. Photo by Joan Gaughan

And fittingly, for its maiden semester in Manchester, ALI is offering two classes taught by instructors with whom ALI students may already be familiar. The first class, Manchester History, will be taught by Grace Shackman who will be partnering with Ray Berg whose knowledge of Manchester’s history at least equals if not surpasses what many residents know about the area. Did you know, for instance, that Manchester has a connection with Joseph Smith, the founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints? The Mormon Tabernacle Choir might have been in Manchester. Maybe. The class will consist of two sessions. The first, on September 26 will be a Power Point presentation, and the second optional class on October 3 will be a walk around downtown Manchester.

The second class in Manchester will be John Hauger’s elaboration on another piece of history, the Chicago Columbian Exposition of 1883, on Wednesday, October 9. More information on that class will be in an upcoming issue of the Sun Times.

The catalog with more class information on these and the rest of the Fall term classes as well as the enclosed paper registration form is available at locations throughout the Five Healthy Towns area. Paper registration forms can be mailed to: Adult Learners Institute, P.O. Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118.

The catalog is also available for download on the website at info@alimichigan.org.and online registration is easy to navigate and strongly encouraged.

If you have questions, please call the office at (734) 292-5540.