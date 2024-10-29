MSU Extension Offering Free, Virtual Diabetes Educational Sessions for Upcoming Holiday Season

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 37 million Americans have diabetes and one in two Americans has diabetes or prediabetes. If you or someone you care for is living with diabetes, join MSU Extension for this series of free, virtual presentations that will address important aspects of managing prediabetes or diabetes. These sessions are open to anyone but especially helpful for adults who have, or know of someone with, diabetes or prediabetes. A different topic will be covered during each virtual lunchtime session.

Registration is open through November 20, 2024. Once you register, you can choose which sessions you want to attend. The sessions will not be recorded. The classes are:

Diabetes Simplified: A Deeper Understanding

November 5, 2024

Join us as we discuss ways to be proactive and begin the process of good self-management with your diabetes. We will explore common terms and types of diabetes and how this disease affects the body and how diabetes is diagnosed.

November 12, 2024

Food is an important part of managing type 2 diabetes. This presentation will discuss the basics of managing blood glucose and identify different approaches to monitoring carbohydrate intake. We will look at the different food groups, servings, and number of carbohydrates and answer some frequently asked questions.

November 19, 2024

Planning meals can be overwhelming and sometimes frustrating. Our team will break down the process into steps, starting with food choices that support your health goals and identifying ways to shop for healthy foods with your budget in mind. We will finish with ideas and tips on making shopping for food less stressful.

November 26, 2024

We know how important physical activity is for our health, but barriers can get in the way of staying active. You will learn ways to cope with these barriers and discover the various types of physical activity and options for staying active for your health goals. Enjoy a little bit of chair yoga during the presentation.

This series will be available over Zoom and instructions to connect will be sent in the confirmation email and in a reminder email before each session.