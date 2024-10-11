My Future Fund Recognizes Local School Champions

Honoring the hard work some local schools and leaders have done to engage families and spread the word about an important program, My Future Fund announced its inaugural “Dream Big” and “Above and Beyond” awards.

Locally, the award winners included Wylie Elementary (Dexter Community Schools) with the “Big Dream Award.”

Other Dream Big Award nominees recognized for outstanding engagement efforts included North Creek Elementary (Chelsea School District) and Symons Elementary (Milan Area Schools).

A local leader receiving the “Above and Beyond Award,” which were given to individuals who championed the program in their school communities, included: Craig McCalla, Principal for Operations at Dexter Community Schools.

The My Future Fund program announced the award winners on Oct. 10.

“We want to honor the hard work that schools and local leaders have done to engage families and spread the word about the 16,000 savings accounts we’ve opened together in the last year!” shared Sara Saylor, Coordinator of the My Future Fund program. “Life after high school can feel far away, especially for elementary and middle school students, but we want them to know that small steps today can make a big difference for them later in life.”

The announcement said, “In its first year, the My Future Fund program opened more than 16,000 free college and career savings accounts for second through seventh grade students across Washtenaw County for a total investment of over $1 million. As the program shifts its efforts toward bringing on 1st grade students, it’s pausing to celebrate its initial successes.”

This program was launched by the Washtenaw ISD, in collaboration with Washtenaw County Government, to be a county-wide children’s savings account program. Through the My Future Fund program, eligible Washtenaw County students can receive free money and support for college and career training.

These local schools and community leaders were recognized at the program’s first annual Rise and Shine Breakfast on Oct. 10.

Justin Hodge, a Washtenaw County Commissioner, said in the announcement, “This celebration is more than just a milestone – it represents a generational change in how we support our youth and their futures. This achievement couldn’t have happened without the dedicated school districts that have partnered with My Future Fund to ensure that every child has the opportunity to pursue higher education.”

After award winners were recognized, organizers said the event featured a panel of community leaders who shared why community savings accounts positively impact students, families and communities.

“The $200 I received from my community was life changing and made going to college possible for me,” Washtenaw ISD Superintendent Naomi Norman said in the announcement. “We are the community members that will lift up the next generation of students and I know that My Future Fund will change their lives.”

Here is the complete list of honorees:

The “Big Dream Award” award represents the school from each school district with the highest family engagement or largest percentage of families who claimed their $475 bonus deposit. The inaugural award winners recognized were:

Childs Elementary School (Lincoln Consolidated Schools)

Estabrook Elementary School (Ypsilanti Community Schools)

Perry Early Learning Center (Ypsilanti Community Schools)

Wylie Elementary (Dexter Community Schools)

Honey Creek Community School (public school academy)

Other Dream Big Award nominees recognized for outstanding engagement efforts were:

Scarlett Middle School (Ann Arbor Public Schools)

North Creek Elementary (Chelsea School District)

Klager Elementary (Manchester Community Schools)

Symons Elementary (Milan Area Schools)

Heritage School (Saline Area Schools)

Whitmore Lake Elementary (Whitmore Lake Public Schools)

“Above and Beyond Awards” were given to individuals who championed the program in their school communities:

Craig McCalla, Principal for Operations at Dexter Community Schools

Kelly Mickel, Principal of Erickson Elementary School in Ypsilanti Community Schools

Madeline Micou, School Counselor for Scarlett Middle School in the Ann Arbor Public Schools

Families of 1st through 7th grade students in Washtenaw County can learn more and unlock all the benefits of the My Future Fund program, including the $475 bonus deposit if they qualify, by completing the information form available on www.myfuturefund.org.