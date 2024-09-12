Nathan R. Churchill passed away September 11, 2024 in the comfort of his home, near Milan.

He was born August 7, 1955, in Lansing, Mich., the son of Donald and Carol Churchill. He graduated from Milan High School in 1974, and proudly attended his class reunion this summer at the American Legion in Milan.

Nathan leaves six brothers and sisters: Dr. Cynthia Churchill of Westerville, Ohio; Bruce Churchill of West Lake, Texas; Martha Churchill of Milan; Carolyn Maple of South Haven, Mich.; Jean Wade of Partridge, Kentucky; and Kathryn Cannon of New Albany, Indiana.

The family plans a private get-together to remember him. His ashes will be placed with his parents at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan.