New City Ordinance Regarding Immigration Status Passes First Reading

At its January 6, 2025, meeting, the Chelsea City Council considered proposed City Ordinance 118 in Chelsea that would make the solicitation of immigration status in the process of a legal investigation unlawful, except for cases where a person’s immigration status is relevant to the crime being investigated.

Inspired by a similar ordinance put forward in Ann Arbor, Ordinance 118 seeks “to promote the City of Chelsea’s policy to respect the rights of, and provide equal services to, all persons” within the community according to Section 32-18.

All ordinances are required to be read twice at a city council meeting. The first reading was passed unanimously, with Councilmember George Merkel putting forward the motion to pass and Councilmember Kate Mehuron seconding the motion.

“I think this particular ordinance makes it clear to both our citizens, to our staff and to ourselves that we’re in the business of serving our community, no matter who they are,” Councilmember Bill Ruddock said. “No matter what their immigration status is, no matter what their race, gender or other human condition is, we are in the business to serve this community.”