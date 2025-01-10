January 10, 2025 Donate
Log in

Chelsea

New City Ordinance Regarding Immigration Status Passes First Reading

Submit An Event

Advertisements

New City Ordinance Regarding Immigration Status Passes First Reading

by

At its January 6, 2025, meeting, the Chelsea City Council considered proposed City Ordinance 118 in Chelsea that would make the solicitation of immigration status in the process of a legal investigation unlawful, except for cases where a person’s immigration status is relevant to the crime being investigated.

Inspired by a similar ordinance put forward in Ann Arbor, Ordinance 118 seeks “to promote the City of Chelsea’s policy to respect the rights of, and provide equal services to, all persons” within the community according to Section 32-18.

All ordinances are required to be read twice at a city council meeting. The first reading was passed unanimously, with Councilmember George Merkel putting forward the motion to pass and Councilmember Kate Mehuron seconding the motion.

“I think this particular ordinance makes it clear to both our citizens, to our staff and to ourselves that we’re in the business of serving our community, no matter who they are,” Councilmember Bill Ruddock said. “No matter what their immigration status is, no matter what their race, gender or other human condition is, we are in the business to serve this community.”

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media