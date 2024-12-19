New Courses are coming to Saline High School, including Learning Drones and Designing Video Games

Some tried-and-true topics to a bit more modern areas of study, Saline Area Schools (SAS) will be introducing a handful of new courses at the high school next fall.

The Board of Education approved these new courses for the Saline High School Course Catalog for 2025-26. These were recommended and submitted by SAS Executive Director of Teaching & Learning Kara Davis

The courses are:

Data Science

Grammar and Composition

Video Game Design & Development

Drone and ROV Technologies

Pilot Program: Job Shadowing

Here are the descriptions, as presented by Davis:

Data Science Course Description: This high school Data Science course equips students with essential skills to analyze and interpret real-world data, a critical ability in our data-driven world. Using python, students will explore and answer meaningful questions by examining datasets relevant to their interests, such as sports, music, and social issues. Beyond learning to code for data analysis, students will develop skills in communicating their findings effectively‚ Äîa vital combination for careers ranging from policy-making to biology. With project-based lessons, students will build foundational knowledge in statistics and computer science through hands-on activities that include creating visualizations, calculating measures of central tendency, and analyzing trends. By offering this course, we aim to channel students’ natural curiosity into becoming skilled data scientists, ready to apply their knowledge in various fields of study and informed citizenship.

Grammar and Composition Course Description: Grammar and Composition is designed to build a strong foundation for high school English and extend that knowledge to other subject areas. Students will focus on vocabulary, reading comprehension, and coherent construction of sentences and paragraphs. Throughout the trimester, students will study Latin and Greek roots specific to Saline’s math and science courses. They will improve reading comprehension through the use of MTSS programs managed by a Teacher Consultant that is part of daily instruction. In addition, students will learn and practice essential grammar concepts and writing patterns that are useful in all classrooms.

Video Game Design & Development Course Description: In the Video Game Design and Development course, students plan, design, create, and develop video game components and entire games. The students will use game engines like Scratch, Unity, and/or Unreal Engine to develop multiple web-based games. Throughout the course, the students will also explore the history of game design, types of games, the game design process, careers in the video game industry, game documentation, project management, and more. Additionally, the students will have the opportunity to join and compete in video game design/development competitions through BPA (Business Professionals of America), compete in the Games for Change competition, and become certified in a game engine, like Unity. Finally, students will create a portfolio website to showcase the games they have created throughout the course. Field trips and guest speakers are used to reinforce concepts learned in class. Students are highly encouraged to join the extracurricular, nationally recognized business and technology organization.

Drone and ROV Technologies Course Description: This course introduces students to drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, UAVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). It covers design, operation, and applications in various industries. Students will explore aerodynamics, FAA regulations, and safety practices. The course also prepares students interested in commercial drone operations to take the FAA Part 107 certification exam.

Course Objectives

By the end of the course, students will: Understand the history and applications of drones and ROVs. Learn the principles of flight, buoyancy, and vehicle control. Gain hands-on experience in building, programming, and piloting drones and ROVs. Understand FAA regulations, airspace classification, and safety practices. Prepare for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot certification (optional).

PILOT: Job Shadowing Course Description: The pilot Internship program will run 5th hour. Students will have release time to spend at a local business. Time will be spent at the beginning of the course preparing to find an internship location. In this 1-trimester course, students can expect to learn topics such as Resume building, Interview Skills, Career Exploration, How to find a job, What to wear, Communicating with adults, Developing a Culminating Project, and Presenting their Culminating Project. Students should expect to spend up to 3 days a week at their internship location.