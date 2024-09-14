New School Resource Officer is Welcomed in Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools (SAS) has a new school resource officer who says he has a vested interest in making sure the buildings are safe.

SAS Superintendent Steve Laatsch introduced the new officer in his Sept. 13 Superintendent’s Community Message.

“Starting with the 2024-25 school year, Officer Ben Hohman from Pittsfield Township Police Department,” Laatsch said. “Officer Hohman joined the Saline Area Schools team as a School Resource Officer for Saline High School and Harvest Elementary.”

Hohman replaces Officer Gassaway, who SAS said left the position to return to road patrol this past spring. Officer Hohman joins School Resource Officer Morgan Sieja, who is serving schools in the City of Saline.

Bringing with him some important experience, Hohman served in the Marine Corps and Air Force and worked for the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office before joining Pittsfield Township in 2023, according to SAS.

In Laatsch’s message, he said, “Ben loves hockey, pumpkin spice lattes, and has two daughters in the Saline School District.”

Of his new role with SAS, Hohman said “I like to refer to this as my freshman year, and have enjoyed getting to know the students and staff that are part of the school community. As a resident, I have a vested interest in making sure our buildings are safe, and I am excited to serve the Saline community in this way.”