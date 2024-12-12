December 13, 2024 Donate
Education, Saline

New Solar Roof is planned for Saline High School

New Solar Roof is planned for Saline High School

Now with the pick made of the company to do the installation, Saline Area Schools will be moving forward with the solar roof project at the high school.

At the Dec. 10 meeting, the SAS Board of Education approved the recommendation made by Rex Clary, SAS Executive Director of Operations, to award the roofing contract to MTD Construction. This is a $2,106,000 contract for the Saline High School Solar Integrated Roofing replacement.

In his recommendation report, Clary said “On October 30, 2024, requests for bid documents were prepared and issued by Roofing Technology Associates LTD and Lecole Planners for the Saline High School Solar Integrated Roofing. Bids were received on November 26, 2024. This work is funded as part of the 2022 Bond Program, the budget approved at the Board of Education meeting on December 12, 2023.”

He said eight vendors submitted bids and bids were reviewed by Jim Watson of Roofing Technology Associates LTD and himself, and they conducted post-bid interviews and references were contacted.

MTD Construction is based in Brighton.

In a related matter, Saline schools are now wrapping up the other solar project at the middle school and expect to be generating power there soon.

