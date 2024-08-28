New Traffic Signal to Enhance Safety Near Saline Middle School

City of Saline partners with schools and the county to address congestion and improve pedestrian safety by 2025

Photo: N Maple and Thibault. Google Streetview, May 2024.

The City of Saline is moving forward with a key initiative to improve traffic safety and flow around Saline Middle School, focusing on the intersection of Maple Road and Thibault Lane.

At the August 19, 2024, city council meeting, City Engineer Tesha Humphriss discussed installing a new traffic signal at this intersection. This project is part of a larger effort by the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) to upgrade 19 signals in the county, funded by a $1.26 million federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant. Three of the signals are in Saline.

Humphriss emphasized the importance of this project, stating, “The installation of a new signal, combined with upcoming improvements by Saline Area Schools, will alleviate congestion on Maple Road during the school’s drop-off and pick-up times. It will also provide safer turning movements for vehicles and safer pedestrian crossings at this intersection.” This signal is particularly significant as it addresses long-standing concerns about traffic congestion and safety during school hours.

The new signal at Maple and Thibault is estimated to cost $25,100, with the City of Saline and Saline Area Schools splitting the cost 50/50. This collaboration between the city, SAS, and WCRC is seen as a beneficial investment for the community.

City Manager Colleen O’Toole also addressed the city’s responsibility for sidewalk improvements near the middle school, explaining, “The sidewalks are within the city’s public right-of-way, so they are our responsibility to maintain. It is standard practice that when you have a light, you have a clearly designated crossing.” This clarification came in response to concerns about the city bearing the cost despite the school’s substantial budget from a recent bond issue.

The project is expected to be completed by the 2025 school year. The city is also exploring additional funding through the Safe Routes to Schools program to further enhance pedestrian safety​.